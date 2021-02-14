McILmurray Propels Thunder Past Utah

February 14, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Wichita Thunder News Release









Wichita Thunder forwards Austin McILmurray and Peter Crinella

(Wichita Thunder) Wichita Thunder forwards Austin McILmurray and Peter Crinella(Wichita Thunder)

W. VALLEY CITY, UT (Feb. 13) - Austin McILmurray scored his first pro goal early in the third and the Thunder grabbed a 4-2 win on the road at Utah on Saturday night at the Maverik Center.

Jay Dickman had two goals to lead the way for the Thunder and Evan Weninger earned his seventh win of the season. Mathieu Gagnon also collected two points as he netted a goal and an assist.

Dickman recorded his first of the game at 7:44 of the opening frame. He found a rebound off a shot from Stefan Fournier and beat Kevin Carr with a backhand shot for his sixth of the season. Braylen Shmyr tied the game at 17:56 with a one-timer from the left circle.

In the second, Gagnon scored a power play goal at 2:26. J.C. Campagna fired a shot from the left circle that hit the pad of Carr. Gagnon put home a rebound for his second of the year. Just over a minute later, Jack Jenkins tipped a shot from the blue line and tied the game at two.

McILmurray potted the game-winner at 4:57 of the third. Utah was trying to clear the puck near the right circle. Peter Crinella caused a turnover that landed right to McILmurray in the slot and he buried a wrist shot past Carr's glove. Dickman scored his second of the game at 18:59, finding an empty net for his seventh of the season and a 4-2 win.

Wichita has scored first in seven-straight games. Dickman netted his second multi-goal game of the season. Beauregard added an assist, giving him points in seven-straight. Weninger has won his last three starts.

The Thunder remains in Utah for another meeting on Sunday afternoon against the Grizzlies.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from February 14, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.