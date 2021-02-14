Nailers Run out of Gas in Weekend Finale

February 14, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Wheeling Nailers News Release







WHEELING, WV- The Wheeling Nailers played their third game in three days on Sunday afternoon, as they welcomed in the Indy Fuel, who were off since Wednesday. Wheeling hung with Indy for the better part of two periods, but the Fuel opened things up with four goals in the third period, en route to a 6-1 victory. Former Nailer Cédric Lacroix tallied twice for Indy, while Sean Josling had the lone marker for the Nailers.

The Nailers and Fuel played an even first period, which nearly resulted in a 0-0 deadlock, but that changed with just 0.4 seconds left on the clock. Cliff Watson swept the puck toward the net from along the left wing wall and was able to get a deflection from Cédric Lacroix to record the opening goal.

Indy maintained its one-goal lead in the middle frame, as both teams struck on the power play. Wheeling tied up the match at the 12:21 mark, when Matt Alfaro chipped a pass to Sean Josling in the slot, and Josling capitalized on his great positioning by converting his shot into the left side of the net. The Fuel got their man advantage marker with two seconds left on the opportunity, when Mike Lee's left point wrist shot found its way to the back of the cage.

The Nailers ran out of gas in the third period, and Indy took advantage with four goals. Spencer Watson cashed in on a turnover at 7:07, then set up Joe Sullivan for a power play strike at 12:31. Lacroix tallied his second of the night by tipping in Willie Raskob's shot, then Tim Shoup put the finishing touches on the 6-1 result with a power play slap shot from the point.

Billy Christopoulos picked up the win for the Fuel, as he made 14 saves on 15 shots. Hayden Hawkey suffered the loss for Wheeling, as he allowed six goals on 25 shots.

The Nailers will play three straight road games in Fort Wayne on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, before beginning a four-game homestand against the Fuel on February 24th. Wheeling will then see a different team come to town, as the Utah Grizzlies visit Nail City on February 26th, 27th, and 28th. A limited number of tickets are available for Wheeling Nailers home games, and season memberships and flex packs are also available. To purchase yours or to get more information, visit wheelingnailers.com or call (304) 234-GOAL. The Wheeling Nailers, considered one of the top things to do in Wheeling, West Virginia, provide affordable family entertainment for fans throughout the Ohio Valley.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from February 14, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.