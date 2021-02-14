Goalie Angus Redmond Joins the Mavericks
February 14, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kansas City Mavericks News Release
INDEPENDENCE, Mo. - The Kansas City Mavericks announced the signing of goalie Angus Redmond on Sunday.
Redmond, a six-foot-two, 196-pound, 25-year-old goalie from Langley, British Columbia joins the Mavericks after playing for the Newfoundland Growlers last season. Last season, he posted a .907 save percentage and a 2.55 goals against average for the Growlers.
"Angus is an elite level goaltender that has had tremendous success in the ECHL," Head Coach Tad O'Had said. "He was a standout at Michigan Tech and most recently was a major contributor to the Newfoundland Growlers success we are excited to have him coming onboard."
