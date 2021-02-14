Fuel Crush Nailers 6-1 on Valentine's Day

WHEELING - Three power play goals would help lift the Fuel to a 6-1 victory over the Nailers in WesBanco arena on Valentine's Day afternoon.

After the majority of the first period passed quietly, Cliff Watson centered the puck in front of the net where Cedric Lacroix was waiting to deflect the shot at the last second of the first.

Nailers would get a power play opportunity near the halfway point in the second period where Matt Alfaro found Sean Josling in the slot and beat goaltender Billy Christopoulos at 12:21. Three minutes later the Fuel would get their own chance on the power play where defenseman Mike Lee fired a long range wrist shot from the left circle and make the score 2-1 at the end of the second.

The third period would belong to Indy as Spencer Watson got on the board first after scooping up a loose puck at the blue line and drove it to the net to make it 3-1 for the Fuel. Four minutes later Indy would find themselves on the man advantage again as Watson fired a shot that was deflected by Hawkey but Joe Sullivan was there to rebound the shot and make it 4-1 at 12:31.

Lacroix got his second of the night off of a pass from Willie Raskob in front of the net to extend Indy to a four goal lead. Finally, on the power play, Tim Shoup blasted a shot in between the circles to bring the final score to 6-1. The Fuel finished 3 for 4 on power play opportunities.

