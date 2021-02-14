Game Preview: Swamp Rabbits vs. Solar Bears, 3:05 PM

GREENVILLE, S.C. - The Greenville Swamp Rabbits conclude a three-game set with the Orlando Solar Bears at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. The Swamp Rabbits grabbed the opener on Thursday night by an 8-2 margin. Last night, Orlando found retribution and answered with a 5-0 shutout mark over the Bits.

Greenville Swamp Rabbits (9-5-5-2) vs. Orlando Solar Bears (10-8-1-0)

February 14, 2021 | 3:05 PM | Game #22 | Bon Secours Wellness Arena

Referees: Andrew Wilk (24)

Linesmen: Tarrington Wyonzek (88), Terry Wicklum (98)

Broadcast Information: (Pre-game 2:45 p.m.)

WATCH LIVE: https://www.flohockey.tv/

LISTEN LIVE: https://mixlr.com/swamp-rabbits

Voice of the Swamp Rabbits, Matt Trust, and Matt Caldwell on the call

LAST TIME OUT:

Last night, the Orlando Solar Bears grabbed the middle meeting of a three-game set between Greenville and Orlando. At 16:22 of the first period, Nolan Valleau started the scoring with a center point blast immediately following a face-off to Ryan Bednard's left. Next period, the Solar Bears posted a field goal and ended Bednard's night early. Johno May scored against his former team at 5:46 for the Bears, followed by a Jake Coughler power play strike at 10:09. After Coughler's strike, John Lethemon relieved Bednard in net. Tyler Bird redirected an Alexander Kuqali shot from the left point at 15:56, and Devante Stephens concluded the scoring at 11:23 of the third period to round out a 5-0 final. Shots on goal totaled 22-19 Orlando. Greenville's special teams finished 0-for-6 on the man-advantage and 5-for-6 on the penalty kill.

SEASON-SERIES LEADERS:

Tonight marks the fourth overall meeting this season between the Swamp Rabbits and Solar Bears and finale of a three-game weekend set. Through three head-to-head matchups this season, Ben Finkelstein leads the Upstate in scoring with six points (all assists). Matt Bradley has four points (three goals, one assist), all of which were recorded on Thursday, Feb. 11 at Bon Secours Wellness Arena in an 8-2 Rabbits victory. Brendan Connolly has also recorded four points (two goals, two assists). Both of Connolly's goals came in a 4-3 overtime loss to Orlando on Jan. 29, 2021. Orlando's Jake Coughler and Tristin Langan both lead their club in scoring against the Swamp with four points. Coughler has tallied three goals, one assist, including an overtime game-winner on Jan. 29. All four of Tristin Langan's points against Greenville through three game have been helpers.

ON THIS DAY:

The Greenville Swamp Rabbits will look for their first victory on Valentine's Day in six years. On Feb. 14, 2015, the Greenville Road Warriors topped the Evansville Icemen 6-3 at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Tied 2-2 after 40 minutes, Greenville posted four goals in the third period to run away with the victory. Ryan Hegarty scored twice for the Road Warriors and Vinny Saponari contributed one goal and two helpers. Braely Torris stopped 33 of 36 Icemen shots to secure the victory in goal. Since 2015, Greenville has only played once more on Valentines Day. One year ago, the Swamp Rabbits dropped a 4-3 overtime decision to the Jacksonville Icemen.

SEASON TRENDS:

The Swamp Rabbits have played in an ECHL-leading 11 overtime games through their first 21 contests this season. Last night's loss in regulation marks the third consecutive game decided in 60 minutes for Greenville, tying a season maximum. Greenville's second, third and fourth game of the 2020-21 season from Dec. 12, 2020-Dec. 18, 2020 were all decided in regulation. Since then, 10 of the last 17 games have required extra time. Additionally, the Swamp Rabbits streak of four consecutive home games with a power play goal came to a close in last night's shutout loss. Last night, Ryan Bednard made his sixth consecutive start for the Swamp Rabbits in goal, and his eighth start in Greenville's last nine games.

