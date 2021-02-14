ECHL Announces Fines, Suspensions

February 14, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







PRINCETON, N.J. - The ECHL on Sunday announced the following fines and suspensions.

Kansas City's Corrin fined, suspended

Kansas City's Willie Corrin has been suspended for one game and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #147, Allen at Kansas City, on Feb. 13.

Corrin is fined and suspended under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline as a result of his actions at 10:50 of the second period.

Corrin will miss Kansas City's game vs. Allen today (Feb. 14).

Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.

Greenville's Wedman fined, suspended

Greenville's Matt Wedman has been suspended for two games and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #146, Orlando at Greenville, on Feb. 13.

Wedman is fined and suspended under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline as the result of a boarding incident at 17:37 of the second period.

Wedman will miss Greenville's games vs. Orlando today (Feb. 14) and at Indy (Feb. 19).

Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.

Orlando's Spencer fined, suspended

Orlando's Matthew Spencer has been suspended for two games and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #146, Orlando at Greenville, on Feb. 13.

Spencer is fined and suspended under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline as the result of an unpenalized slew foot at 14:58 of the first period.

Spencer will miss Orlando's games at Greenville today (Feb. 14) and at Florida (Feb. 17).

Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.

Fort Wayne's Harper fined, suspended

Fort Wayne's Stephen Harper has been suspended for two games and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #151, Fort Wayne at Wheeling, on Feb. 13.

Harper was assessed a major penalty and game misconduct for kneeing under Rule #50.5 at 3:32 of the third period. He is fined and suspended under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline.

Harper will miss Fort Wayne's games at Indy (Feb. 17) and vs. Wheeling (Feb. 19).

Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.

ECHL reviewing incident

The ECHL is reviewing an incident involving Florida's Arvin Atwal at 17:54 of the third period in ECHL Game #149, Florida at South Carolina, on Feb. 13.

Any discipline resulting from the incident will be announced later this week.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from February 14, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.