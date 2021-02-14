Utah Claims Weekend Finale, 6-1

W. VALLEY CITY, UT (Feb. 14) - Wichita closed a three-game series in Utah with a 6-1 loss on Sunday afternoon against the Grizzlies at the Maverik Center.

Anthony Beauregard potted his fifth of the season, which proved to be the only goal for the Thunder. Evan Weninger suffered just his third loss of the year, stopping 28 shots.

Wichita got on the board first for the third game in a row during the weekend. Beauregard fired home a pass from Brayden Watts at 3:12 of the opening frame to make it 1-0. Trey Bradley tied it with a wicked backhand at 8:30, beating Weninger over the glove.

In the second, the Grizzlies scored twice in 1:45 to take a 3-1 lead. Matthew Boucher scored at 16 minutes as he redirected a pass from Braylen Shmyr into the net for their first lead of the weekend. At 17:45, Shmyr found a loose puck underneath the legs of Weninger during a scramble and scored to make it 3-1.

The Grizzlies pulled away in the third, connecting three more times. Cedric Pare found the net at 10:07 to make it 4-1. Boucher tallied his second of the game at 10:50 as he banked it off of Weninger's back to make it 5-1. Jared Pike scored at 15:14 on the power play that made it 6-1.

Wichita has scored first in eight-straight games. Beauregard has points in eight-straight contests. Dickman added an assist, giving him points in three of his last four.

The Thunder remains on the road next weekend with a pair of games in Tulsa starting Friday night. Wichita returns home on Sunday, February 21 to host Kansas City at 4:05 p.m.

