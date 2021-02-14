Boucher & Shmyr Leads Grizzlies to Sunday Win

West Valley City, Utah - Matthew Boucher had 2 goals and 1 assist and Braylon Shmyr had 1 goal and 2 assists to lead the Utah Grizzlies to a 6-1 Sunday afternoon victory at Maverik Center.

Wichita scored first as Anthony Beauregard got his 5th goal of the season. Utah responded with 6 unanswered goals. Trey Bradley tied the game 8:30 into the first for his 4th goal. The game was tied after 20 minutes of play.

Utah scored 2 goals late in the second period. Boucher scored with 4 minutes left in the second and 1:45 later Shmyr scored his 2nd goal of the weekend. Shmyr has 4 points in 2 games since joining the Grizzlies off waivers from Allen. Utah led 3-1 after 2 periods.

The Grizzlies got 3rd period goals from Cedric Pare, Boucher's 2nd of the game and Jared Pike to complete the scoring. Matt Hoover and Ryker Killins had 2 assists for the Grizzlies, who go to 10-5-3-4 on the season.

Utah goalie Evan Buitenhuis stopped 24 of 25 to earn his first win with the Grizz. Wichita's Evan Weninger saved 28 of 34. Utah went 1 for 5 on the power play and Wichita went 0 for 3.

3 stars

1. Matthew Boucher (Utah) - 2 goals, 1 assist.

2. Braylon Shmyr (Utah) - 1 goal, 2 assists.

3. Trey Bradley (Utah) - 1 goal.

