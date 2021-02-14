Game Day Preview: Allen at KC, 4:05 PM

Allen Americans defenseman Matt Register (right) vies for the puck vs. the Kansas City Mavericks

Allen Americans (15-5-1-0; 31 pts) @ Kansas City Mavericks (7-10-2-1; 17 pts) 4:05 pm CST.

Today, the Americans and Mavericks meet for the second of a three-game series. The Americans took game one on Saturday night 3-0, behind a 16-save shutout by Jake Paterson. That was Paterson's second shutout of the year. Les Lancaster and Nolan Kneen provided the Allen offense. The Americans look for their third win in a row this afternoon at 4:05 pm. Watch games this season on FloSports Hockey, and listen on the ALL-NEW Americans 24/7.

Last Game vs KC:

The Americans defense limited Kansas City to just 16 shots on goal, while Jake Paterson pitched his second shutout of the year in a 3-0 Allen win. Les Lancaster scored a pair of goals, his fourth and fifth of the season, one coming on a penalty shot, while Nolan Kneen added his fourth. The Americans outshot Kansas City 28 to 16 for the night.

Worth Noting:

All Allen goals on Saturday night were scored by defensemen. Will Lochead had his best game in an Americans uniform chipping in with two assists.

About Allen:

The Americans have played the most road games in the league with 13, and have the most road wins in the league with nine (9-4-0). The team recently wrapped up their longest road trip in team history, ten games, with an 8-2-0 record.

About Kansas City:

The Mavericks have struggled at home this season winning just two of 11 games on home ice (2-7-2). They are 5-4-1-0 in their last 10 games. Kansas City has two of the top 10 scorers in the league with Brodie Reid, leading the ECHL with 24 points (10 goals and 14 assists), and Giorgio Estephan, seventh overall with 20 points (6 goals and 14 assists).

Final Thoughts:

Les Lancaster had his first multi-goal game of the season on Saturday night with two.

Forward Jesse Mychan will miss this weekend's games with a lower-body injury.

Corey Mackin had his four-game point streak snapped on Saturday night. He leads the Americans in points with 20 (9 goals and 11 assists).

COMPARING ALLEN AND KANSAS CITY:

ALLEN:

HOME: 6-1-1-0

AWAY: 9-4-0-0

OVERALL: 15-5-1-0

Last 10: 7-2-1-0

ALLEN AMERICANS TEAM LEADERS:

Goals: Jesse Mychan 10

Assists: Matt Register 15

Points: Corey Mackin, 20

+/-: Conner Bleackley, +12

PIM: Zane Franklin, 48

KANSAS CITY MAVERICKS:

HOME: 2-7-2-0

AWAY: 5-3-0-1

OVERALL: 7-10-1-1

Last 10: 5-4-1-0

KANSAS CITY MAVERICKS TEAM LEADERS:

Goals: Brodie Reid, 10

Assists: Giorgio Estephan, 14

Points: Brodie Reid, 24

+/-: Connor Doherty, +3

PIM: Willie Corrin, 34

