ECHL Transactions - February 14
February 14, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Sunday, February 14, 2021:
Greenville:â
Addâ Eric Williams, Dâ activated from reserve
âAddâ Bryce Reddick, Dâ activated from reserve
âDeleteâ Max Zimmer, Fâ placed on reserve
âDeleteâ Alec Rauhauser, Dâ placed on reserve
Indy:â
Addâ Anthony Wyse, Dâ signed contract, added to active roster
Addâ Mike Lee, Dâactivated from reserve
âAddâ Spencer Watson, Fâ activated from reserve
âDeleteâ Keoni Texeira, Dâ placed on reserve
âDeleteâ Mathew Thompson, Fâ placed on reserve
âDeleteâ Ross Olsson, Fâ placed on reserve
Jacksonville:â
Addâ Abbott Girduckis, Fâ activated from Injured Reserve
Kansas City:â
Addâ Angus Redmond, Gâ signed contract, added to active roster
âAddâ Noah Delmas, Dâ activated from reserve
âDeleteâ Sean Romeo, Gâ placed on reserve
âDeleteâ Austin Farley, Fâ placed on reserve
Addâ Matt Ginn, Gâ added to active roster (traded from Greenville) [2/13]
Orlando:
âAddâ Michael Prapavessis, Dâ activated from reserve
âDeleteâ Kevin Lohan, Dâ placed on reserve
Wheeling:â
Addâ Vladislav Mikhalchuk, Fâ activated from reserve
Delete âJosh Winquist, Fâ placed on reserve
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from February 14, 2021
- Goalie Angus Redmond Joins the Mavericks - Kansas City Mavericks
- ECHL Transactions - February 14 - ECHL
- ECHL Announces Fines, Suspensions February 14 - Kansas City Mavericks
- ECHL Announces Fines, Suspensions - ECHL
- Game Preview: Stingrays vs. Icemen, February 14 at 3:05 PM - South Carolina Stingrays
- Game Preview: Swamp Rabbits vs. Solar Bears, 3:05 PM - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Game Day Preview: Allen at KC, 4:05 PM - Allen Americans
- Americans Blank Kansas City Behind Jake Paterson's 16 Saves - Allen Americans
- McILmurray Propels Thunder Past Utah - Wichita Thunder
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.