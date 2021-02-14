ECHL Transactions - February 14

February 14, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Sunday, February 14, 2021:

Greenville:â

Addâ Eric Williams, Dâ activated from reserve

âAddâ Bryce Reddick, Dâ activated from reserve

âDeleteâ Max Zimmer, Fâ placed on reserve

âDeleteâ Alec Rauhauser, Dâ placed on reserve

Indy:â

Addâ Anthony Wyse, Dâ signed contract, added to active roster

Addâ Mike Lee, Dâactivated from reserve

âAddâ Spencer Watson, Fâ activated from reserve

âDeleteâ Keoni Texeira, Dâ placed on reserve

âDeleteâ Mathew Thompson, Fâ placed on reserve

âDeleteâ Ross Olsson, Fâ placed on reserve

Jacksonville:â

Addâ Abbott Girduckis, Fâ activated from Injured Reserve

Kansas City:â

Addâ Angus Redmond, Gâ signed contract, added to active roster

âAddâ Noah Delmas, Dâ activated from reserve

âDeleteâ Sean Romeo, Gâ placed on reserve

âDeleteâ Austin Farley, Fâ placed on reserve

Addâ Matt Ginn, Gâ added to active roster (traded from Greenville) [2/13]

Orlando:

âAddâ Michael Prapavessis, Dâ activated from reserve

âDeleteâ Kevin Lohan, Dâ placed on reserve

Wheeling:â

Addâ Vladislav Mikhalchuk, Fâ activated from reserve

Delete âJosh Winquist, Fâ placed on reserve

ECHL Stories from February 14, 2021

