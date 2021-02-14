Solar Bears earn second straight win over Swamp Rabbits
February 14, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Orlando Solar Bears News Release
GREENVILLE, S.C. - One night after earning his first professional shutout, Michael Lackey turned in another stellar performance as the goaltender helped lead the Orlando Solar Bears (11-8-1-0) to a 4-1 win over the Greenville Swamp Rabbits (9-6-5-2) on Sunday afternoon at Bon Secours Wellness Arena.
View tonight's box score
The Solar Bears built a 3-0 lead through two periods of play after Tyler Bird scored his fourth of the season midway through the opening frame, and Nikita Pavlychev scored the game's eventual game-winner less than two minutes into the second period.
After a potential power-play goal from Chris LeBlanc at 12:45 of the second was overruled following video review, Jake Coughler scored at 15:37 to give Orlando a sizable lead heading into the second intermission.
The Swamp Rabbits launched an all-out assault on the Orlando net in the third period, as Lackey and the Solar Bears faced a season-high 20 shots in the stanza. Patrik Bajkov spoiled Lackey's bid for a second consecutive shutout at 9:40 of the third period, but the goaltender shut the door the rest of the way and Aaron Luchuk added an empty-net goal at 18:38 to seal the win.
Lackey finished the day with a 37-for-38 effort; Lethemon took the loss with 20 stops on 23 shots against.
THREE STARS:
1) Nikita Pavlychev - ORL
2) Michael Lackey - ORL
3) Patrik Bajkov - GVL
NOTABLES:
Orlando improved to 8-0-0-0 when scoring first
Lackey has posted a 0.50 goals-against average and a .982 save percentage over his last two outings
The Solar Bears are 11-1-1-0 when scoring three or more goals; Orlando's record is 8-0-0-0 when scoring four or more
Bird and Coughler's goal gives both players a two-game goal-scoring streak (2g)
Orlando is 7-0-0-0 when Bird records at least a point
May (1g-2a) has a three-game point streak
Langan (4a), Kuqali (2a), LeBlanc (2a) and Piccinich (2a) each have two-game assist streaks
NEXT GAME: The Solar Bears return to action on Wednesday, Feb. 17 at Hertz Arena when they face the Florida Everblades at 7:30 p.m. The Solar Bears are back on home ice to host the Florida Everblades at the AdventHealth Rink at Amway Center on Saturday, Feb. 20 at 7 p.m.
