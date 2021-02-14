Game Preview: Stingrays vs. Icemen, February 14 at 3:05 PM

SC Stingrays vs. Jacksonville Icemen

Sunday, February 14, 2021 at the North Charleston Coliseum at 3:05 PM

Broadcast Info: Watch live on MyTV Charleston & FloHockey | Listen via Mixlr

About Today's Game: The South Carolina Stingrays go up against the Jacksonville Icemen for a Valentine's Day contest at the North Charleston Coliseum on Sunday afternoon. The Rays and Icemen have met four times during the 2020-21 season and South Carolina has claimed wins in three of the previous matchups. Most recently, Jacksonville defeated the Stingrays 4-1 last Friday in North Charleston sparked by a two-goal performance from leading scorer Nick Saracino. South Carolina is looking to snap a four-game losing streak which has seen them drop to fifth place in the Eastern Conference standings, while Jacksonville is tied for sixth with a winning percentage of 0.412 after 17 games. The Icemen are the top team in the league on the penalty kill, discarding 90% of opponents' man-advantage opportunities. SC ranks sixth in the league on the kill at 85.7%, and have recently moved up in the power play rankings to seventh in the ECHL at 14.4%, scoring man-advantage goals in three straight games.

Scouting the Icemen: Through 17 games, Jacksonville is in sixth place in the Eastern Conference standings with a record of 6-9-1-1 (.412). Forward Nick Saracino leads the club with 16 points in 16 games on six goals and 10 assists. His goal total leads the team while forwards Ara Nazarian (4g, 5a) and Jared VanWormer (4g, 3a) have each netted four tallies. Returning forward Wacey Rabbit has posted seven points in 11 games on two goals and five helpers. Defenseman Jason Binkley leads the teams' blueliners with four points on a goal and three assists in 16 games. In net, Kyle Keyser has played nine games and has a goals-against average of 2.58 along with a save percentage at 0.918.

Upcoming Home Games

Sunday, February 14 vs. Jacksonville, 3:05 p.m.

Wednesday, March 3 vs. Jacksonville, 7:05 p.m.

Friday, March 5 vs. Jacksonville, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday, March 6 vs. Jacksonville, 6:05 p.m.

