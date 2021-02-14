Solar Bears Take Series in Weekend Finale
February 14, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Greenville Swamp Rabbits News Release
GREENVILLE, S.C. - The Greenville Swamp Rabbits fell on Sunday afternoon to the Orlando Solar Bears, 4-1 at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Orlando salvaged the three-game series with back-to-back wins on Saturday and Sunday after Greenville skated to an 8-2 win on Thursday night.
In the first period, Orlando grabbed the early advantage courtesy of Tyler bird at 12:03 mark. On a quick transition play, Bird raced along the right wing and beat Greenville goaltender John Lethemon short side to provide the Solar Bears a 1-0 lead. Shots in the opening 20 minutes were 9-6 in favor of Greenville.
In the middle frame, Orlando doubled their advantage to 2-0 at 1:36. Nikita Pavlychev found a loose puck in the slot and squeezed it through Lethemon's seven-hole. Jake Coughler tallied his sixth goal of the season 15:37 to extend his club's lead at 15:37. From the bottom of the right circle, Tristin Langan slid a perfect pass across for Coughler in the slot to blast into the net.
Down 3-0 into the third period, Greenville pressed and broke through offensively on Orlando goaltender Michael Lackey. At 9:40, Patrick Bajkov fired home a centering pass from Matt Bradley to cut Greenville's deficit to two. Despite great looks late in the third period on a 6-on-4 power play, the Swamp Rabbits were unable to pull closer.
Aaron Luchuk found the empty net with 1:22 remaining in regulation to solidify a 4-1 final for Orlando. Final shots totaled to 38-24 in favor of Greenville. The Swamp Rabbits record shifts to 9-6-5-2 through 22 games to start the 2020-21 regular season.
The Greenville Swamp Rabbits will return to action on Friday, February 19 to kick off a three-game road set with the Indy Fuel. Puck drop is slated for 7:05 p.m.
