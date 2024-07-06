Criswell Hurls Six Shutout Innings in WooSox Win over Mets

July 6, 2024 - International League (IL)

WORCESTER, MA - Cooper Criswell's six shutout innings lifted the Worcester Red Sox (6-5)/(41-45) to a 4-0 victory over the Syracuse Mets (7-5)/(53-33) in the finale of their six-game home and home series on Saturday afternoon at Polar Park.

Cooper Criswell got the start for the WooSox on the mound and was sharp early. Through the first four innings, the right-hander faced the minimum while striking out five. The 27-year-old entered Saturday's ballgame with a 1.83 ERA in four starts at Triple-A this season.

The WooSox had a little more success than the Mets in the first four innings, but had nothing to show for it. Chase Meidroth reached base in his first two at-bats while Nick Yorke picked up a hit, ending a 0-for-7 stretch for the former first round pick.

Syracuse had their first two baserunners of the afternoon in the fifth following a hit by pitch and one-out hit. However, the traffic didn't faze Criswell, who got out of the inning unscathed. Heading to the bottom half of the fifth, Worcester looked to put some runs on the board for their starter.

Leading off the frame, Eddy Alvarez sat on a first pitch sinker and belted it 415-feet to center field to give the WooSox a 1-0 lead. For the 34-year-old, it was his 11th home run of the season--one shy of his career high he hit in 2019 when he played for the New Orleans Baby Cakes of the Miami Marlins organization.

The following inning, Mickey Gasper added to the lead. The New Hampshire native blasted his fourth home run with the WooSox--a two-run shot onto Summit St. to give Worcester a three-run advantage. Entering Saturday, Gasper has hit .391/.494/.641 in 18 games since being promoted to Worcester and has a hit in all but four games.

After Criswell fired his fifth one-two-three frame in six innings, he was relieved by newcomer Alex Speas. In one of his best outings of the year, Criswell finished with a line of 6 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 8 K and threw 57 of his 83 pitches for strikes.

Pitching for his fourth Triple-A team this season, Speas allowed the first two hitters to reach to begin the seventh. However, following a mound visit, the right-hander picked up a big first out on a pop up to catcher Tyler Heineman, then induced an inning-ending double play. At stretch time in Worcester, the WooSox maintained their 3-0 lead.

In the bottom half of the inning, Worcester added an insurance run while stealing three bases in the frame. After loading the bases with one out, Nick Sogard grounded into an RBI force out, scoring Alvarez for the fourth WooSox run of the game.

Bryan Mata continued his rehab assignment on Saturday, making his third appearance with Worcester and first out of the 'pen. The 25-year-old began the eighth inning on the mound and tossed the final two innings for the WooSox. Mata fired 30 pitches (17 strikes), allowing two baserunners and picking up a strikeout.

In Worcester's 4-0 victory over Syracuse in the series finale, Criswell (W, 2-2) earned his second win of the season while Boston native Mike Vasil (L, 3-5) was handed the loss despite striking out eight in six innings.

The WooSox will have rare back-to-back off days on Sunday and Monday before continuing their nine-game homestand against Dylan Crews and the Rochester Red Wings at 6:45 p.m. on Tuesday at Polar Park. Jason Alexander (4-4, 4.01) will start game one of the series for Worcester and is scheduled to face Andrew Alvarez (1-2, 6.52) for Rochester. The game will be broadcasted on NESN+ on tape delay, but radio coverage begins at 6:25 p.m. on 98.9 Nash Icon, 100.1 The Pike, and the WooSox Radio Network.

