Ky Bush Promoted to Charlotte Saturday

July 6, 2024 - International League (IL)

Charlotte Knights News Release







(UPTOWN CHARLOTTE, NC) - The Charlotte Knights announced two roster moves today ahead of the team's 6:05 p.m. game against the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp from Truist Field in Uptown Charlotte, NC.

LHP Ky Bush was promoted to the Charlotte Knights today from Double-A Birmingham. Bush, 24, entered the 2024 season rated as the number 11 prospect in the Chicago White Sox system by Baseball America. He was acquired by the Chicago White Sox on July 26, 2023 in a trade with the Los Angeles Angels with catcher Edgar Quero in exchange for RHPs Lucas Giolito and Reynado LÃÅpez.

This season with Double-A Birmingham, Bush has gone 5-3 with a 2.12 ERA in 14 games started (78 SO/80.2 IP). His 2.12 ERA is currently first in the Southern League this season. He is also tied for seventh in the Southern League in strikeouts (78) and seventh in innings pitched (80.2). Additionally, Southern League batters hit just .180 against him, which ranks as the second best mark in the Southern League this season.

C/1B Carlos Pérez was placed on the Development List today. For the season, Perez is hitting .255 (60-for-235) with 29 runs scored, 15 doubles, five home runs, 29 RBI and one stolen base in 65 games with the Knights.

