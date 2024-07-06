Red Wings Notch Fourth-Straight Win, Secure Series Victory

July 6, 2024 - International League (IL)

Rochester Red Wings News Release







A rainy day in Rochester proved to be a joyful one for the Red Wings, as they won their fourth-straight game over Buffalo, 7-3. The victory sealed their eighth series win of the season and propelled them two games ahead in the International League second half. CF Dylan Crews launched his third homer of the season in the third to put Rochester on the board, and both 1B Trey Lipscomb and LF Stone Garrett drove in two RBI. LHP Tim Cate earned his sixth win of the season in relief, leading a bullpen that held the Bisons scoreless for a fourth consecutive game.

With no outs in the third inning, 3B Gabriel Cancel laced a line drive single to the left field, which allowed C Phil Clarke to advance to second after he led off the inning with a walk. DH Riley Tirotta was then hit by an 82.7 MPH slider to load the bases. The next batter, RF Will Robertson, smoked a hard ground ball up the middle for an infield single, and Clarke crossed the plate for the first run of the game. Two batters later, two more runs came around to score on a fielding error off the bat of LF Alan Roden. Rochester's pitching was able to limit the damage, sending the game to the bottom of the third with a 3-0 deficit.

Rochester responded with a run of their own in the ensuing half-inning. With one out, Dylan Crews connected on a 2-2 sinker and sent it exactly 400 feet down the left field line to put the Red Wings on the board, 3-1. This was Crews' third Triple-A home run and first at Innovative Field.

Leading off the bottom of the fifth, SS Jackson Cluff was hit by a pitch and promptly stole his 11th base of the season to put himself into scoring position. RF Alex Call then beat out a soft ground ball between second and third, moving Cluff to third. Stone Garrett delivered the following at-bat and hooked a double down the left-field line to clear the bases and tie the game. Two batters later, 2B Darren Baker reached on a fielder's choice and moved to second base on his 28th stolen base of the year. 3B Carter Kieboom then walked to put two runners on base, and DH Travis Blankenhorn came through with a line drive single the other way to left field that allowed Baker to score and gave Rochester the first lead of the night. Trey Lipscombfollowed suit with the second double of the inning to score Kieboom and give Rochester a 5-3 lead.

To kick off the bottom of the seventh inning, Baker laid a bunt down the third base line for a single. Kieboom then replaced Baker at first with a fielder's choice, and he moved up to second on a wild pitch two batters later. Trey Lipscomb worked a walk to put runners on first and second for C Drew Millas. The switch-hitter drove in two runs with his first triple of the season to give Rochester a 7-3 lead.

Friday proved to be a busy night for the Red Wings bullpen, with RHP Jackson Rutledge taking the mound first and allowing two earned on three hits while walking and striking out four. After 4.1 innings, southpaw Tim Cate entered and delivered 1.1 hitless innings of work with a strikeout and a walk. Rochester replaced Cate with RHP Joan Adon, who, across 0.2 innings, allowed two hits and struck out one. LHP Joe La Sorsa tossed 0.2 scoreless innings of his own and allowed one hit. RHP Orlando Ribalta replaced La Sorsa to begin the eighth inning and struck out two and walked one over a 1.0 hitless inning. Hawaii native RHP Rico Garcia came on to finish the job for Rochester, walking one and striking out two across four batters faced to seal the win.

Friday night's Diamond Pro Player of the Game is C Drew Millas. The former Oakland Athletics backstop finished 2-for-4 with his first triple of the season and two RBI. Across his last 23 games with Rochester dating back to May 1, he is hitting .360 (32-for-89), with four home runs, a triple, five doubles, and 21 RBI.

Rochester looks to extend their winning streak to five games in the series finale tomorrow night. RHP Brad Lord takes the mound for the Red Wings in search of his second Triple-A win. The first pitch is set for 6:05 p.m.

