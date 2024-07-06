Bulls Slam Tides, 14-5
July 6, 2024 - International League (IL)
Durham Bulls News Release
Durham, NC - Austin Shenton and Kameron Misner each hit grand slams as the Durham Bulls dropped the Norfolk Tides 14-5 before 8,105 fans at the DBAP.
Trailing 2-0 in the first, Shenton drove a slam over the left-centerfield wall to put Durham (6-6) ahead 4-2. After Connor Norby hit his second home run of the game in the fourth, Curtis Mead delivered the Bulls back in front on an opposite-field homer to right-center against the recently signed Vinny Nittoli (L, 0-1).
The Bulls then scored six times in the seventh with Shenton slicing his second homer of the game inside the left field foul pole, followed by Misner's slam to right five batters later.
Shenton finished 2-5 with six RBI, while Misner was 2-3 with a double, four RBIs and three runs scored.
Mason Montgomery worked five innings, permitting six hits and three walks. Michael Gomez (W, 1-2) notched the win with two scoreless innings. Justin Sterner and Manuel Rodriguez each tossed a scoreless frame to close out the 4-2 series win over the Tides (4-7).
The Bulls are off both Sunday and Monday before beginning their final series before the All-Star Break in Charlotte on Tuesday night at 7:04 PM ET.
Durham returns home on Tuesday, July 23rd against the Gwinnett Stripers.
Tickets for all 2024 Durham Bulls home contests are available and can be purchased online at DurhamBulls.com.
#DURHAMBULLS
