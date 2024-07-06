Darick Hall Matches Franchise Career Homer Mark as 'Pigs' Bash Five Solo Homers for Series Win

July 6, 2024 - International League (IL)

Lehigh Valley IronPigs News Release







Moosic, PA - A barrage of solo homers, including Darick Hall's 69th of his career with the the Lehigh Valley IronPigs (42-43, 8-4) tying him for the franchise record with Andy Tracy, led the 'Pigs to a 5-3 win over the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (47-38, 4-7) on Saturday night at PNC Field.

Cal Stevenson started the game with the first of the five homers for the 'Pigs, his fifth of the season, to stake the 'Pigs to an early 1-0 lead.

The RailRiders took the lead in fourth on an Agustin Ramirez two-run homer, his fourth of the year, before T.J. Rumfield went back-to-back with him to make it 3-1 Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

Hall had his momentous moment in the seventh, leading off the frame with a solo shot, his ninth of the year, to make it 3-2 while also pulling himself into a tie with Tracy for the franchise mark. One out later, Jim Haley ripped a solo bomb of his own to tie the game at 3-3.

With one out in the ninth, Haley came up in the clutch again, battering his second dinger of the day, his sixth of the season, to put the 'Pigs ahead. Scott Kingery then went back-to-back with Haley, drilling a solo homer himself, his 15th of the year, to make it 5-3.

Max Lazar (S, 10) worked around a two-out walk in the ninth to earn the save for the 'Pigs, firing a scoreless ninth.

Nick Nelson (2-3) earned the win in relief for the 'Pigs working 1.1 scoreless frames, allowing just a walk while striking out one and stranding two inherited runners.

Phil Bickford (2-3) suffered the loss for the RailRiders, allowing the two solo homers in the ninth while garnering two outs in the frames.

While he didn't factor into the decision, Kolby Allard was more than solid, allowing just three runs in 6.1 frames on eight hits without issuing a walk and striking out seven for the IronPigs.

Following back-to-back off-days, the IronPigs return home to Coca-Cola Park on Tuesday, July 9 to take on the Buffalo Bisons for a six-game series. First pitch on Tuesday is slated for 11:00 a.m.

Follow the IronPigs on Twitter at @IronPigs and like them on Facebook via www.facebook.com/LHVIronPigs.

The IronPigs are presented by Capital Blue Cross.

--#YourHometownTeam--

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from July 6, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.