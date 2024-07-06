Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - July 6 vs. Buffalo

Buffalo Bisons (3-8, 40-45) vs. Rochester Red Wings (9-2, 47-37)

Saturday - 6:05 p.m. ET - Innovative Field - Rochester, NY

Radio: Fox Sports 1280/iHeartRadio TV: Bally Live, MiLB.TV

TBA vs. RHP Brad Lord (1-0, 5.79)

WINGING IN THE RAIN: A rainy night in Rochester proved to be a joyful one for the Red Wings, as they won their fourth-straight game over Buffalo, 7-3...the victory sealed their eighth series win of the season and propelled them two games ahead in the International League second half...CF DYLAN CREWS launched his third homer of the season in the third to put Rochester on the board, and both 1B TREY LIPSCOMB and LF STONE GARRETT drove in two RBI...LHP TIM CATE earned his sixth win of the season in relief, leading a bullpen that held the Bisons scoreless for a fourth consecutive game...Rochester looks to wrap up the series with a victory tonight before taking two days off, sending RHP BRAD LORD to the mound in search of his second Triple-A win.

RED HOT WINGS: With the victory last night, the Red Wings have now won eight of their last 10 games and are 10 games above .500 overall for the first time since June 17, 2022...since the second half began on 6/25, Rochester holds an International League-leading 9-2 record, two games ahead of Lehigh Valley, Syracuse, and Memphis...in those 11 games, Rochester leads all IL teams with 76 RBI, and post the fourth-best on-base percentage (.376)...

This is the first time Rochester has been at least 10 games above .500 in July since 2017.

NO RUNS FOR YOU: The Red Wings bullpen held Buffalo to no earned runs for the fourth consecutive game last night...LHP TIM CATE (1.1 IP), RHP JOAN ADON (0.2 IP), LHP JOE LA SORSA (0.2 IP), RHP ORLANDO RIBALTA (1.0 IP), and RHP RICO GARCIA (1.0 IP) each turned in scoreless outings in relief...this is the first time Rochester relievers have held opponents to zero earned runs in four-straight games with at least 4.0 innings pitched in each contest since at least 2004...

Since the second half began on 6/25, Wings relievers have posted a 3.33 ERA (17 ER/46.0 IP), which is second-best in the International League behind Norfolk (2.72 ERA).

STREAKY BIRDS: 1B TREY LIPSCOMB drove in a run for the sixth night in a row last night and scored for the fifth straight game...SS JACKSON CLUFF and 3B CARTER KIEBOOM also scored a run, extending their streaks to seven and six games in a row, respectfully...an RBI in six-straight games is the longest active streak in the International League and is tied for the most by a Red Wing this season (Kieboom, 6/27-7/4)...all three have the second (Cluff), third (Kieboom), and tied for the fourth-longest (Lipscomb) active run-scoring streaks in the IL.

ALL WE DO IS WIN, WIN, WIN: The Red Wings hold an 11-6 record against Buffalo this season, already Rochester's most wins in a season against Toronto's top affiliate since 2017 (12) with seven games to play...they are now 6-2 against the Bisons at home this season, and have now finished .500 or better at Innovative Field against their Thruway rival in 12 of the last 13 seasons since 2011...

Should Rochester finish the season with a winning record at Sahlen Field (currently 5-4), it would be the first time the Red Wings have done so since 2018.

THIS IS HOW WE DREW IT: C DREW MILLAS recorded his 150th and 151st career minor league RBI when he roped a triple to the right field wall last night and finished 2-for-4 with a walk and a pair of runs scored...this marks the switch-hitting catcher's first triple since 7/28 of last season with Rochester...Millas has collected four hits in eight at-bats through his first two games since rejoining the Red Wings...

With Rochester this season, Millas holds a .341 batting average from the left side of the plate compared to his .259 average as a right-handed hitter.

CREWS-IN' ON UP: CF DYLAN CREWS smacked his third Triple-A home run to put Rochester on the board last night, finishing 1-for-5 with an RBI and run scored...the second overall pick in last year's MLB Draft has recorded a hit in 12 of his first 16 games since being promoted to Rochester on 6/18.

KLEPTOMANIACS: The Red Wings stole three bases last night, one each from C DREW MILLAS, SS JACKSON CLUFF, and 2B DARREN BAKER ...the team has stolen 104 bases this season, tied for fifth-most in the International League...

Baker leads the team in stolen bases with 28, second-most in the IL.

Cluff has stolen all 11 bases without being caught stealing, tied for third-most in the IL among players that haven't been thrown out.

CALL ME AL(EX): RF ALEX CALL continued his hot hitting in the month of July, finishing 1-for-3 with a walk and run scored last night...the Minnesota native's .682 on-base percentage is and .500 batting average (7-for-14) are first and second in the International League amongst all players who have played all five games this month.

TIMOTHY CATE AND ASHLEY: LHP TIM CATE turned 1.1 hitless innings while striking out one and walking one en route to his tied-for team-best sixth win last night...he has not allowed an earned run in eight-straight appearances, the longest by a Red Wing pitcher since LHP JOE LA SORSA recorded 11 straight from 5/16-6/15...since his streak began on 6/13, the southpaw's 0.67 WHIP is tied for fifth-best among International League relievers (min. 9.0 IP)...

Cate is one of four International League relievers with at least six wins this season.

