Knights Postponed Saturday Due to Rain

July 6, 2024 - International League (IL)

Charlotte Knights News Release







(UPTOWN CHARLOTTE, NC) -- Saturday's game between the Charlotte Knights and Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp from Truist Field has been postponed due to rain. The two teams will play a doubleheader on Wednesday, September 11 with game one starting at 5:05 p.m. Both games will be seven-inning contests.

Tickets from Saturday's game can be exchanged for a ticket of equal or lesser value for any remaining 2024 Charlotte Knights home game, based on availability. Tickets can be exchanged at the Knights Ticket Office located at Truist Field or by calling 704-274-8282.

