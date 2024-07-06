Strumpf Launches First I-Cub Walk-off Homer of Season in Win Over Omaha

DES MOINES, IA - The Iowa Cubs (39-47) defeated the Omaha Storm Chasers (54-30), 6-5, on Friday night in walk-off fashion at Principal Park.

The home team jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the second inning. BJ Murray Jr. hit a bloop single, stole second, advanced to third on a throwing error on the steal, and was driven in by a Jack Reinheimer single. Darius Hill and Reinheimer scampered home later in the inning when Chase Strumpf doubled to left.

Nick Pratto drew the visitors to 3-2, as he drove in Drew Waters and Austin Nola a half inning later.

Iowa extended its lead to 4-2 in the bottom of the third. Cole Roederer walked and stole second, then Murray's second single of the night sent him across the plate.

The Storm Chasers tied it at four in the fourth, with a Ryan Fitzgerald two-run double, scoring Devin Mann and Nelson Velazquez.

Omaha took its first lead of the game in the fifth. After back-to-back singles and a walk, Velazquez drew a bases-loaded walk to score Waters.

The I-Cubs tied the game in the seventh. Strumpf led off with a walk, then Bryce Windham dropped down a sacrifice bunt to move Strumpf to second. Following an Alexander Canario, strikeout, Moises Ballesteros smoked a single to center, driving in Strumpf.

The game was still knotted at five heading into the bottom of the ninth, but Strumpf sent Tyler Duffey 's first and last offering of the night soaring into the Des Moines sky, and the ball cleared the left-center field fence for the I-Cubs' first walk-off home run of the season.

POSTGAME NOTES:

- The I-Cubs are now 7-3 in games tied after seven innings this season

- Today marked the I-Cubs' seventh walk-off win of the season and first walk-off home run of the year

- Friday marked Chase Strumpf's fifth multi-hit game, and fourth multi-RBI game this season...his three RBI are a season-high

