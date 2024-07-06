RailRiders Fall to IronPigs, 5-3

July 6, 2024 - International League (IL)

MOOSIC, PA - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders dropped their series finale against the Lehigh Valley IronPigs 5-3 Saturday night at PNC Field. Yankees #7 Prospect Will Warren struck out a career-high eleven batters in his quality start, but it was not enough to even the series with the IronPigs.

Lehigh Valley jumped out to an early 1-0 lead in the top of the first. Cal Stevenson homered in the game's first at-bat, but Warren struck out the next three batters to close the inning.

Warren continued cruising into the top of the fourth, retiring twelve consecutive hitters while striking out seven.

The RailRiders blasted back-to-back homers to take the lead in the bottom of the frame. After Oswald Peraza doubled to lead off, Yankees #20 Prospect Agustín Ramírez hammered his 20th homer of the year, a two-run shot to left to take the lead at 2-1. T.J. Rumfield followed with a 411-foot solo blast to right, giving SWB a 3-1 advantage.

In the bottom of the fifth, Yankees #15 Prospect Jorbit Vivas continued his 18-game on-base streak with a single to right. But, Lehigh Valley starter Kolby Allard was able to work out of the inning clean.

Yerry De Los Santos took the mound for Scranton/Wilkes-Barre in the top of the seventh, surrendering solo homers to Darick Hall and Jim Haley that tied the game at three apiece.

Lehigh Valley took over in the top of the ninth with back-to-back homers off relief pitcher Phil Bickford. Haley homered for the second time in the game, Scott Kingery followed with a solo shot of his own for a 5-3 advantage.

In his organization-leading 17th start of the season, Warren allowed only one run on two hits. The righty issued no walks over six innings while striking out a career high eleven. Bickford (L, 2-3) pitched 0.2 innings, allowing two runs on two hits. Allard struck out seven giving up three runs on eight hits over 6.1 innings. Nick Nelson (W, 2-3) was clean through 1.1 inning, while Max Lazar (S, 10) went on to earn the save.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre travels to Syracuse to play the Mets on Tuesday, July 9. The RailRiders return home on July 23rd for a series against the Worcester Red Sox. Tickets are available www.swbrailriders.com.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders Record: 4-7, 47-38

