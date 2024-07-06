Herrera Drives in Lone Memphis Run in Series Finale at Nashville

July 6, 2024 - International League (IL)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis Redbirds concluded a three-game road trip with a 4-1 loss to the Nashville Sounds (Triple-A, Milwaukee Brewers) on Saturday night at First Horizon Park.

After Memphis fell behind 2-0 in the first inning in the loss, MLB Rehabbing catcher Ivan Herrera slapped an RBI single in the third to bring home right fielder Moises Gomez. The run proved to be the only tally the Redbirds could scratch across.

Connor Thomas (3-3) allowed two runs on three hits, walked one and struck out five in 3.0 innings pitched in his second start of the series. Victor Santos allowed two runs on two hits, walked four and struck out one in 2.1 innings out of the bullpen. Jacob Bosiokovic tossed 2.0 scoreless innings and struck out four in his return to the Memphis bullpen.

The Memphis Redbirds return to AutoZone Park to begin a six-game homestand against the Norfolk Tides on Tuesday, July 9 with first pitch scheduled for 7:05 p.m. CDT.

