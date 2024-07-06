Herrera Drives in Lone Memphis Run in Series Finale at Nashville
July 6, 2024 - International League (IL)
Memphis Redbirds News Release
MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis Redbirds concluded a three-game road trip with a 4-1 loss to the Nashville Sounds (Triple-A, Milwaukee Brewers) on Saturday night at First Horizon Park.
After Memphis fell behind 2-0 in the first inning in the loss, MLB Rehabbing catcher Ivan Herrera slapped an RBI single in the third to bring home right fielder Moises Gomez. The run proved to be the only tally the Redbirds could scratch across.
Connor Thomas (3-3) allowed two runs on three hits, walked one and struck out five in 3.0 innings pitched in his second start of the series. Victor Santos allowed two runs on two hits, walked four and struck out one in 2.1 innings out of the bullpen. Jacob Bosiokovic tossed 2.0 scoreless innings and struck out four in his return to the Memphis bullpen.
The Memphis Redbirds return to AutoZone Park to begin a six-game homestand against the Norfolk Tides on Tuesday, July 9 with first pitch scheduled for 7:05 p.m. CDT.
For more information on the Redbirds 2024 season visit www.memphisredbirds.com. Additional information about ticket on-sales, promotions, theme nights, and giveaways will be available throughout the season.
• Discuss this story on the International League message board...
International League Stories from July 6, 2024
- Roden's Late Grand Slam Was Not Enough to Get a Win Over Rochester, Lose 7-6 in Extra Innings - Buffalo Bisons
- Omaha Swept in Des Moines with 6-5 Loss to Iowa - Omaha Storm Chasers
- Saints Fail to Cash in on Nine Free Passes in 4-1 Loss to Stripers - St. Paul Saints
- Bulls Slam Tides, 14-5 - Durham Bulls
- Nashville Pitching Staff Dominates Memphis in Series Finale - Nashville Sounds
- Stripers' Bullpen Shuts Down Saints in 4-1 Victory - Gwinnett Stripers
- Ninth-Inning Rally Falls Short in Indians' Streak-Snapping Loss - Indianapolis Indians
- Iowa Holds On, Clinches Series Win Over Omaha - Iowa Cubs
- Bats Snap Skid With 8-5 Victory Over Indianapolis - Louisville Bats
- Bats Snap Skid With 8-5 Victory Over Indianapolis - Louisville Bats
- RailRiders Fall to IronPigs, 5-3 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Herrera Drives in Lone Memphis Run in Series Finale at Nashville - Memphis Redbirds
- Darick Hall Matches Franchise Career Homer Mark as 'Pigs' Bash Five Solo Homers for Series Win - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Knights Postponed Saturday Due to Rain - Charlotte Knights
- Rain Washes Away Series Finale in Charlotte - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Criswell Hurls Six Shutout Innings in WooSox Win over Mets - Worcester Red Sox
- Syracuse's Three-Game Winning Streak Ends with 4-0 Loss to Worcester Saturday - Syracuse Mets
- July 6 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs vs. Omaha Storm Chasers - Iowa Cubs
- Ky Bush Promoted to Charlotte Saturday - Charlotte Knights
- SWB Game Notes - July 6 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Walter Pennington Makes MLB Debut with Kansas City Royals - Omaha Storm Chasers
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - July 6 vs. Buffalo - Rochester Red Wings
- Red Wings Notch Fourth-Straight Win, Secure Series Victory - Rochester Red Wings
- Strumpf Launches First I-Cub Walk-off Homer of Season in Win Over Omaha - Iowa Cubs
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Memphis Redbirds Stories
- Herrera Drives in Lone Memphis Run in Series Finale at Nashville
- Herrera Homers, Baker Blasts In Memphis Comeback Win Over Nashville
- Redbirds Celebrate Independence Day With Commanding Win Over Sounds
- Redbirds Drop Extra-Inning Game with Sellout Crowd at AutoZone Park
- Redbirds Red, White and Boom Celebration Just Got Bigger