Rain Washes Away Series Finale in Charlotte

July 6, 2024 - International League (IL)

Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp News Release







CHARLOTTE - Saturday's series finale between the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp and Charlotte Knights has been postponed due to rain.

The contest will be made up on Wednesday, September 11 as part of a doubleheader with first pitch of game one set for 5:05 p.m. Game two will commence approximately 30 minutes after the conclusion of game one. Both contests will be seven innings in length.

Following off days on both Sunday and Monday, Jacksonville begins a six-game series at the Gwinnett Stripers with Tuesday's 7:05 p.m. contest. Coverage begins at 6:50 p.m. on ESPN 690 AM and www.ESPN690.com.

