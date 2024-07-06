Rain Washes Away Series Finale in Charlotte
July 6, 2024 - International League (IL)
Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp News Release
CHARLOTTE - Saturday's series finale between the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp and Charlotte Knights has been postponed due to rain.
The contest will be made up on Wednesday, September 11 as part of a doubleheader with first pitch of game one set for 5:05 p.m. Game two will commence approximately 30 minutes after the conclusion of game one. Both contests will be seven innings in length.
Following off days on both Sunday and Monday, Jacksonville begins a six-game series at the Gwinnett Stripers with Tuesday's 7:05 p.m. contest. Coverage begins at 6:50 p.m. on ESPN 690 AM and www.ESPN690.com.
• Discuss this story on the International League message board...
International League Stories from July 6, 2024
- Rain Washes Away Series Finale in Charlotte - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Criswell Hurls Six Shutout Innings in WooSox Win over Mets - Worcester Red Sox
- Syracuse's Three-Game Winning Streak Ends with 4-0 Loss to Worcester Saturday - Syracuse Mets
- July 6 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs vs. Omaha Storm Chasers - Iowa Cubs
- Ky Bush Promoted to Charlotte Saturday - Charlotte Knights
- SWB Game Notes - July 6 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Walter Pennington Makes MLB Debut with Kansas City Royals - Omaha Storm Chasers
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - July 6 vs. Buffalo - Rochester Red Wings
- Red Wings Notch Fourth-Straight Win, Secure Series Victory - Rochester Red Wings
- Strumpf Launches First I-Cub Walk-off Homer of Season in Win Over Omaha - Iowa Cubs
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.