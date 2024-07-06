July 6 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs vs. Omaha Storm Chasers

July 6, 2024 - International League (IL)

Iowa Cubs News Release







IOWA CUBS (39-47) vs. OMAHA STORM CHASERS (54-30)

Saturday, July 6 - 6:08 PM CT - Principal Park - Des Moines, IA

RHP Trey Supak (1-0, 2.12) vs. LHP Anthony Veneziano (3-2, 3.78)

TONIGHT'S GAME: The Iowa Cubs and Omaha Storm Chasers are set to close out their spilt six-game series tonight at Principal Park...Omaha claimed two out of the three games played earlier this week at Werner Park, but Iowa has defended their home turf winning the last two games at Principal Park...after last night, Iowa leads the current series 3-2 and will look to win the series with a victory in tonight's contest...if the I-Cubs do prevail over the Storm Chasers tonight, it will be their first six-game series win since April 16-21 versus Louisville...starting for the I-Cubs will be right-hander Trey Supak, who will be making his fourth start for Iowa...as for Omaha, the Storm Chasers will send left-hander Anthony Veneziano to the mound.

AGAINST OMAHA: Iowa and Omaha will end their spilt six-game series with tonight's contest and Iowa currently leading the series three games to two...Omaha took two of the three games played at Werner Park earlier this week, but Iowa has claimed the last two games since returning to Des Moines...after 14 games played between the two ball clubs this season, the Storm Chasers lead the season series, 9-5.

WALK-OFF WINNER: For the first time this season, the I-Cubs got to celebrate a walk-off home run as Chase Strumpf secured a 6-5 victory over the Storm Chasers last night with a solo shot in the bottom of the ninth...it only took one pitch for the infielder to end the game as he sent a slider 331-feet of former I-Cub Tyler Duffey over the left field wall. Last night's walk-off winner marked the seventh such victory for Iowa this season and it was the first walk-off homer hit by an I-Cubs since Pete Crow-Armstrong did so on August 16, 2023, versus Louisville...for his late game heroics, Strumpf earned Player of the Game honors and ended his night going 2-for-3 at the dish with two runs scored, a double, the walk-off home run, and three RBI...it marked Strumpf's seventh multi-hit game of the season and his fourth multi-RBI game of the year, but his first game with three RBIs in the 2024 campaign.

THROWING HEAT: In last night's victory over Omaha, the I-Cubs used a trio of relievers in Sam McWilliams, Riley Martin, and Daniel Palencia to shut down the high-powered Storm Chaser offense and kept the game tied at 5-5 going into the bottom of the ninth...the three arms combined to toss 4.2 scoreless innings with just three hits allowed, three walks and 11 strikeouts...McWilliams and Martin led the way each recording five strikeouts on the night, while Palencia did his job by striking out the one and only batter he faced... after each recording five strikeouts last night, McWilliams and Martin upped their strikeout totals to 74 and 62 on the season, respectively.

MISTER MURRAY: One of the offensive leaders for Iowa in its current series against Omaha has been infielder BJ Murray Jr. So far in four games played against the Storm Chasers this series, the 24-year-old has recorded at least one hit in every game he has played and has notched two hits in three of those four games...in total, he has gone 7-for-14 (.500) at the dish with three runs scored, a double, a home run, and has knocked in four RBI over this current stretch...this four-game heater that the Bahamas native is currently on also marks his best stretch of play since he went on a seven-game hit streak earlier this season from May 12-19...during that span Murray Jr. went 10-for-23 (.435) with seven runs scored, three doubles, three homers, and five RBI highlighted by a two-home run performance on May 16 against Syracuse.

I-80 RIVALRY: The Iowa Cubs and Omaha Storm Chasers tend to see a lot of each other with each new season as the two ball clubs are just about a two-hour drive away from each other down Interstate-80. This seasons iteration of the I-80 rivalry has seen a flare for the dramatic between the I-Cubs and the Chasers as exactly half (7-of14) of the games they have played this year have been decided by one run. Eight of the 14 games have been decided by two runs or less and 10 of the 14 contests have been decided by three runs or less. Three games have also gone into extra innings between the ball clubs. Out of the seven thrilling onerun games between Iowa and Omaha this year, Iowa has the upper hand going 4-3.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from July 6, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.