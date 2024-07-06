Stripers' Bullpen Shuts Down Saints in 4-1 Victory

July 6, 2024 - International League (IL)

Gwinnett Stripers News Release







ST. PAUL, Minnesota - Six Gwinnett pitchers combined to allow just one run on two hits on Saturday night as the Stripers (5-6) claimed a 4-1 win over the St. Paul Saints (5-6) at CHS Field. Nacho Alvarez Jr. tallied a pair of RBIs and Drake Baldwin blasted a solo home run as Gwinnett took a 3-2 series lead.

Decisive Plays: Gwinnett took a 1-0 lead in the first inning against Aaron Rozek (L, 0-1) as rehabbing Atlanta Braves outfielder Brian Anderson walked and scored on a dropped fly ball error on left fielder Chris Williams. St. Paul tied the game in the bottom of the first on Williams' bases-loaded walk. In the fourth, a two-out RBI single by Alvarez put the Stripers back in front 2-1. Baldwin lifted an opposite-field solo homer (4) to left to make it 3-1 in the fifth, and Alvarez beat out an RBI fielder's choice to make it 4-1 in the sixth.

Key Contributors: Following the start by Taylor Widener (2.0 IP, 0 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 5 BB, 3 SO), relievers Matt Carasiti (W, 1-0), Parker Dunshee (H, 3), Ben Bowden (H, 5), Ken Giles (H, 2), and Daysbel Hernandez (S, 2) combined on 7.0 innings of scoreless, two-hit baseball. Alvarez went 1-for-4 with a game-high two RBIs, and Baldwin went 2-for-4 with the homer and one RBI.

Noteworthy: Anderson, in his second rehab game for the Braves, started in right field and went 0-for-2 with a run scored before being replaced by Alejo Lopez. Alvarez has now hit safely in 16 of 20 games with Gwinnett this season, while Baldwin has hit safely in 18 of 23 games for his Triple-A career with the Stripers.

Next Game (Sunday, July 7): Gwinnett at St. Paul, 3:07 p.m. ET at CHS Park. Broadcast: 2:50 p.m. ET on MyCountry993.com.

Next Home Game (Tuesday, July 9): Gwinnett vs. Jacksonville, 7:05 p.m. ET at Coolray Field. Broadcast: 6:50 p.m. ET on MyCountry993.com and Bally Live. It is Coolray T-Shirt Tuesday at Coolray Field, as the first 500 fans to the ballpark will receive a Spencer Strider Stripers shirsey.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from July 6, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.