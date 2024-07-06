Roden's Late Grand Slam Was Not Enough to Get a Win Over Rochester, Lose 7-6 in Extra Innings

ROCHESTER, NY- The Buffalo Bisons could not hold on in extra innings despite a late grand slam by Alan Roden and lose the series finale to the Rochester Red Wings 7-6 in 10 innings.

Alan Roden would spear head the Bisons offense in the loss to Rochester Saturday night. Roden would go 1-5 at the plate score one run and notch four RBIs. Roden would also ignite the Bison offense late in the game with his second grand slam of the season.

Carter Kieboom was very efficient at the plate for Rochester going 3-5 at bat while also scoring a run for the ball club.

The Bisons would get on the board first in the top of the second inning. Bryce Arnold gave the Bisons a 1-0 lead with an RBI single that scored Damiano Palmegiani. Rochester would tie the game back at 1-1 with an RBI double from Brady Linsly in the bottom of the second.

Rochester would take the lead with a two-run inning in the bottom of the third. An RBI double from Travis Blankenhorn would give the Red Wings a brief one run lead at 2-1. Jackson Cluff would bring the score to 3-1 with an RBI single.

The Bisons would creep back into the game in the top of the sixth. An RBI single from Palmegiani would score Phil Clarke and make the score 2-3 Rochester. The Red Wings would try to shut the door on a comeback with a solo homer from Stone Garret that brought the score to 4-2 to close the sixth.

Buffalo's pitching staff would do another great job keeping the Bisons from falling too far behind Saturday night. James Kaprielian would make his first start for the ballclub and put in three innings of work and secure three punchouts.

Yimi Garcia would pitch an inning and throw two strikeouts and give up no runs or hits. Both Mason Fluharty and Paxton Schultz would pitch just under two full innings with Schults throwing three strikeouts and giving up just one run. Fluharty would give up no hits and throw two strikeouts.

The Bisons would take the lead back at 6-4 with a massive grand slam from Roden. The sixth grand slam of the season for Buffalo would score Will Robertson, Riley Tirotta and Palmegiani in the top of the eighth.

Two solo home runs from Rochester would tie up the score at 6-6 and force extra innings to be played. Alex Call hit his 11th home run of the season after Lindsly hit his second of the season. Rochester would win 7-6 in the bottom of the tenth inning on an RBI single from Drew Millas.

In their fifth straight loss to Rochester, Palmegiani would register two hits, two runs, and one RBI in four at bats. Gabriel Cancel would get two hits Saturday night as well. Buffalo splits series with Rochester 5-1.

The Bisons will get two days of rest before setting back out in the road for a six-game set against the Lehigh Valley IronPigs. The first game of the stretch is scheduled for Tuesday morning with the first pitch expected for 11:00 a.m.

