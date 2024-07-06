Nashville Pitching Staff Dominates Memphis in Series Finale

July 6, 2024 - International League (IL)

NASHVILLE - The Nashville Sounds (44-43, 6-6) grabbed the lead early and never gave it up in a win over the Memphis Redbirds (45-42 7-5), 4-1, in the series finale on Saturday night at First Horizon Park.

Brewer Hicklen drove a 1-0 fastball into the left-field seats to give the Sounds a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning. That would be all the runs Nashville would need with excellent pitching from the staff.

Evan McKendry (3-4) got the start and worked efficiently through his five innings. He allowed one earned run and had three strikeouts on 62 pitches. He was replaced by Garrett Stallings who put together a superb 3 1/3 innings of scoreless relief. He ran into a jam with two Redbirds on base with one away in the seventh. He induced a groundball that Freddy Zamora turned himself to escape the inning unscathed. The Sounds turned three double plays which ties their season-high they have accomplished on two previous occasions.

Memphis cut into the lead with an RBI single by Iván Herrera to make it a 2-1 game in the top of the third. The pitching staff held strong before Tyler Black gave the Sounds some insurance in the sixth on a double that scored two which was misplayed by the left fielder.

Mitch White entered in the ninth after Stallings recorded the first out. He allowed one hit but struck out Jared Young to end the game and even the season series at nine games each with Memphis.

The Sounds will have two days off before hosting the Iowa Cubs on Tuesday night. Left-hander DL Hall (0-1, 1.98) will get the start for the Sounds. He will face off against veteran right-hander Dan Straily (1-4, 4.95) in the series opener. The first pitch is set for 6:35 p.m. at First Horizon Park.

Post-Game Notes

Evan McKendry (5.0 IP, 3 H, 1 ER, 3 BB, 3 K) picked up his second win against Memphis this week. In his two outings on July 1 and today against the Redbirds, McKendry has allowed two earned runs in 10.2 innings with nine strikeouts. It was the first time this season that McKendry allowed fewer than two runs in two consecutive starts.

Brewer Hicklen launched his team-leading 16 th home run of the season. His 47 RBI is second to Isaac Collins for the team lead with 50.

Garrett Stallings (3.1 IP, 2 H, 0 ER, 1 BB, 2 K) made his first relief appearance since June 12 at Gwinnett. In relief for Nashville, Stallings has a 4.32 ERA (8.2 IP/4 ER) and seven strikeouts. He has seven appearances (four starts) for the Sounds and had 11 appearances (four starts) for Norfolk this season.

Tyler Black had four two-hit games versus Memphis this week and has eight on the season against the Redbirds.

Nashville was 1-for-10 with runners in scoring position and left 11 Sounds on base.

