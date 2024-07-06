SWB Game Notes - July 6

July 6, 2024 - International League (IL)

Lehigh Valley IronPigs (7-4, 41-43) vs Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (4-6, 47-37)

Game 85 | Home Game 43 | PNC Field | Saturday, July 6, 2024 | First Pitch 6:05 PM

LHP Kolby Allard (2-5, 6.20) vs RHP Will Warren (5-5, 7.05)

AGUSTÍN DRIVES- Yankees #20 prospect AgustÃÂ¯n RamÃÂ¯rez hit his third home run of the season with Triple-A yesterday. It was his 19th of the season which leads the entire Yankees farm system. His 56 runs batted in are also first in the minor league organization. RamÃÂ¯rez has played in 73 games for a .266 batting average split between two levels.

LEFT 'EM HANGING- The RailRiders pitching staff stranded 14 IronPigs on the basepaths last night. The held opponents to just 3-for-15 with runners in scoring position. Conversely, SWB left just five on the bases last night.

JT'S JOURNEY- JT Brubaker made his first rehab appearance in Triple-A last night going 2.2 innings allowing three runs. Two of the runs came on the last pitch he threw which was a home run to Ruben Cardenas. Brubaker was traded from the Pittsburgh Pirates along with $500,000 of International Bonus Pool money for a Player to Be Named Later (INF Keiner Delgado) on March 29, just prior to Opening Day. Brubaker did not pitch last season after undergoing Tommy John surgery on April 2, 2023. Yankees Manager Aaron Boone said he is going to be built up as a starter, but could be used in many different roles.

ODDANIER'S FINDING IT- Oddanier Mosqueda earned his team-high fifth win of the summer last night after tossing an inning of clean work. The southpaw has now pitched 6.2 consecutive frames scoreless. Mosqueda's last five appearances have been shut down, allowing just three hits while striking out five. On the season he holds a 4.29 earned run average in 32 appearances, the most in the Yankees farm system, with 58 strikeouts.

DUANE'S WORLD- Duane Underwood Jr. has worked a 2.93 ERA in 24 appearances. In 30.2 innings, he has struck out 31 batters. The righty has inherited ten runners this season and hasn't allowed any to score. Underwood, Jr. has two wins and two saves. The Yankees signed him as a minor league free agent in December after spending parts of six seasons with the Cubs and Pirates in the big leagues.

JORBIT INTO ORBIT- Yankees #15 prospect Jorbit Vivas launched his fourth homer of the season last night to break a 4-4 tie. While he had a bit of a late start to the summer, he has settled in well hitting .269 in 33 games. Vivas is off to a great July hitting .353 with four hits for extra bases and three runs batted in. He was traded from the Dodgers along with LHP Victor González for INF Trey Sweeny.

WHAT WILL WILL DO- Yankees #7 prospect Will Warren will make his organization-high 17th start of the season tonight. Warren saw Lehigh Valley back on April 17 and threw a quality start. In 6.0 innings, the righty allowed just a pair of hits and a walk while striking out seven. Warren had a solid June but was roughed around a little in his outing last week against Worcester.

