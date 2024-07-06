Iowa Holds On, Clinches Series Win Over Omaha
July 6, 2024 - International League (IL)
Iowa Cubs News Release
DES MOINES, IA - On the back of a quality start from Trey Supak and a multi-hit game from Chase Strumpf, the Iowa Cubs (40-47) were victorious, 6-5, in the series finale over the Omaha Storm Chasers (54-31) tonight at Principal Park.
Strumpf gave the I-Cubs a 2-0 lead in the first inning on a two-run homer. Omaha got a run back in the second on a solo home run from Brian O'Keefe.
In the fourth, Luis Vázquez extended the Iowa lead to 3-1 with a solo home run, but the Chasers tied the game at 3-3 with a two-run sixth inning.
The I-Cubs regained the lead in the seventh as Jake Hager and Bryce Windham each singled home a run to make it 5-4, Iowa.
Cole Roederer gave Iowa an insurance run with a single to extend with the lead to 6-4. Omaha's CJ Alexander led off the ninth with a solo home run to cut the Iowa lead to 6-5, but Michael Arias held on to earn the save.
POSTGAME NOTES:
- Iowa won their first series since April 16-21 vs. Louisville.
- Chase Strumpf has homered in back-to-back games for the fourth time in his career and first since Aug. 31-Sept. 2, 2023.
Iowa will play at Nashville on Tuesday for the first of a six-game series with first pitch from First Horizon Park slated for 6:35 pm CT. You can listen to all Iowa Cubs games on Hope AM940 and stream every home game for free on the Bally Live App. For more information and tickets, visit www.iowacubs.com
##CUBS##
