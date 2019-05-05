Cougars Offense Shunned After First Inning

May 5, 2019 - Midwest League (MWL) - Kane County Cougars News Release





Eastlake, Ohio- The Kane County Cougars (17-12) opened up a three-run first inning lead but lost 9-3 against the Lake County Captains (15-13) on Saturday night at Classic Park. The loss evened the three-game series at one win apiece.

For the second day in a row, Buddy Kennedy launched a homer. His two-run shot in the first inning put the Cougars up 2-0. Later in the inning, Blaze Alexander recorded an RBI single to complete the three-run rally.

After the top of the first, it was all Captains. Cougar starter Levi Kelly walked three batters in the first inning to hand Lake County a run. In the third, Tyler Freeman went yard to make it a one-run game. Will Benson's RBI double in the fifth tied the game, 3-3. Benson scored the go-ahead run on Ruben Cardenas' ground out later in the inning. RBIs by Connor Smith and Tyler Freeman added to the Captains total in the sixth, while Mitch Reeves and Cardenas went back to work in the 8th inning with run-scoring at-bats.

Cougar reliever Erin Baldwin (0-1) suffered the loss, allowing five runs (four earned) on six hits with one walk and a strikeout. Levi Kelly took a no-decision in his Cougar debut. He surrendered two runs (one earned) on two hits over four innings. Juan Mota (1-4) earned his first win of the season for Lake County, settling in to throw four scoreless frames after the first inning. Thomas Ponticelli (2) recorded a four-inning save, yielding no runs on two hits.

The rubber game of the three-game series is Sunday at 12:30 P.M. Central Time. Follow the action live with Joe Brand on AM 1280 WBIG and on kccougars.com.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from May 5, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.