Chiefs Win 11-3 Sunday, Martinez Tosses Perfect Frame

Peoria, IL - Rehabbing St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Carlos Martinez pitched a perfect inning of relief in his rehab assignment as the Peoria Chiefs defeated the Bowling Green Hot Rods 11-3 on Sunday night. The Chiefs won the series as they improve to 13-14 on the season and have won seven of their last eight games.

Martinez entered the game in the top of the fifth inning with the Chiefs leading 5-1. He got a groundout to third base on the first pitch he threw and then got a groundout to shortstop on a 1-2 pitch. The third batter of the inning grounded out on the first pitch and Martinez walked off the mound to a standing ovation after tossing six pitches.

Peoria got on the board early against fill-in Hot Rods starter Steffon Moore. Brendan Donovan was hit by a pitch to start the inning and moved to second on a wild pitch. Ivan Herrera drew a walk and both runners moved up on another wild pitch. Nolan Gorman was hit by a pitch to load the bases and Brady Whalen walked to bring home Donovan for a 1-0 lead. The Chiefs first hit of the game landed on the left-center field concourse as Leandro Cedeno crushed a grand slam for his second homer of the season. The mammoth blast gave the Chiefs a 5-0 lead and ended Moore's evening without recording an out.

Bowling Green got on the board against Chiefs starter Jacob Schlesener in the top of the third. Chris Betts and Connor Hollis led off with back-to-back walks, and Roberto Alvarez drew a one-out walk to load the bases. Betts scored when Beau Brundage was hit by a pitch to cut the deficit to 5-1.

Leading 5-3 the Chiefs added with a run in the bottom of the sixth against Alan Strong. With one out, Wadye Ynfante extended his hit streak to a Chiefs season-high nine games with a solo home run into the left-field berm. The homer is the second of the season for Ynfante, with both coming at Dozer Park.

Peoria added another insurance run in the bottom of the seventh. Herrera and Gorman walked and with one out Cedeno singled to load the bases. Herrera scored on a sac fly from Brandon Riley to increase the lead to 7-3.

The Chiefs continued to build their lead with four runs in the bottom of the eighth against Miguel Lara. Ynfante and Figuera were hit by pitches to start the inning and Donovan launched a three-run homer onto the picnic tables for a 10-3 lead. The homer is the second of the season for Donovan who also homered in his first Dozer Park at-bat on April 6. Herrera walked and advanced to third on two wild pitches before scoring on a sac fly from Whalen to put the Chiefs ahead 11-3.

Schlesener took the no decision as he pitched 2 2/3 innings, allowing one run on no hits with seven walks and four strikeouts. Franyel Casadilla (1-0) earned the win as he pitched a perfect 1 1/3 innings. Martinez pitched a perfect inning, needing only six pitches to induce three ground ball outs. Freddy Pacheco allowed two runs on two hits over two innings while walking one and striking out four. Fabian Blanco allowed one hit over two shutout innings as he walked two and struck out two.

The Chiefs hit the road to start a three-game series against the West Michigan Whitecaps Monday at 6:05 p.m. Peoria will start RH Kyle Leahy (1-1, 4.35) against West Michigan RH Garrett Hill (1-0, 0.00). The broadcast can be heard, starting with the Pre-Game Show at 5:50 p.m. on the Peoria Chiefs Tune-In Page, which is free and also has a free app for smartphones and tablets.

