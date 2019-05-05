Bojarski Hits for Cycle in Loss

May 5, 2019 - Midwest League (MWL) - West Michigan Whitecaps News Release





BURLINGTON, IA - West Michigan Whitecaps outfielder Ulrich Bojarski became the first player to hit for the cycle since 2006 on Sunday, but the effort came in conjunction with a 9-5 loss to the Burlington Bees at Community Field.

Bojarski, 20, becomes the first Whitecaps player to hit for the cycle since Michael Hernandez accomplished the feat in a 10-0 win over the Peoria Chiefs on July 25, 2006.

West Michigan struck first in the opening inning when Bojarski ripped a run-scoring double to score Wenceel Perez, but the Bees struck for four runs in the ensuing frame. The second inning saw the Bees send all nine of their hitters to the plate, as Burlington tallied four runs with RBI-singles by Kevin Maitan, Noni Williams and Francisco Del Valle to take a 4-1 lead. In the third, the "Caps tied the game with three runs of their own, as Perez collected his first home run with the club on an opposite-field blast to left and highlighted tying the contest at four. Nick Ames and Jeremiah Burks chipped in with run-scoring singles in the frame. The score remained the same as Whitecaps came away scoreless after loading the bases in two consecutive innings, but Bojarski launched his fourth home run of the season to give West Michigan a 5-4 lead in the sixth. An inning later, the Bees took the lead and took control against the "Caps bullpen, scoring five runs highlighted by a two-run homer from Spencer Griffin to take a 9-5 advantage they'd never relinquish.

In the eighth, the 20-year-old from Perth, Australia, sent the first pitch he saw from Bees reliever Connor Higgins into the right-field corner for extra bases. Bojarski, who knew he needed a triple to complete the cycle, never stopped in his pursuit to reach third base and did so safely to etch his name in the Whitecaps record books.

Whitecaps reliever Yaya Chentouf (1-2) took his second loss of the season after giving up three runs in 1.1 innings, while Connor Higgins (1-1) tossed 2.1 scoreless frames while striking out four to secure his first victory of 2019. The Whitecaps fall short in their quest to reach the .500 mark, now holding a 13-15 record, while the Bees improve to 18-12. The Whitecaps tied a season-high by committing three errors in the contest that led to four unearned runs. At the plate, the Whitecaps hit .184 (7-for-38) with runners in scoring position in the final two games of the series combined.

UP NEXT

The Whitecaps return to Fifth Third Ballpark for a six-game homestand beginning with a three-game series against the Peoria Chiefs at 7:05 pm. Pitcher Garrett Hill starts for the "Caps against Chiefs righty Kyle Leahy. Broadcast coverage with Dan Hasty and Mike Coleman begins on the Whitecaps Baseball Network at 6:55 pm. Tickets are available for any Whitecaps 2019 home contest by calling the Whitecaps front office at 616-784-4131 or by visiting www.whitecapsbaseball.com.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from May 5, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.