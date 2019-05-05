Bees Take Series with 9-5 Victory

May 5, 2019 - Midwest League (MWL) - Burlington Bees News Release





The Bees scored four in the bottom of the second. The Bees scored five in the bottom of the seventh. The Bees win 9-5.

Burlington took the third game of the three game set and two of three from West Michigan. They end the first half swing against eastern division team with 4-2 record.

Burlington trailed 1-0 heading into the bottom of the second. With two out, Bees' DH Connor Fitzsimons drew a base on balls. Shortstop Michael Stefanic ditto. Second baseman Kevin Maitan lined a single to center scoring Fitzsimons. Left fielder Nonie Williams singled to left. Stefanic and Maitan score. Right fielder Francisco Del Valle singles to center. Williams score. Bees up 4-1.

West Michigan answered with three runs of their own in the top of the third and the game was knotted at 4. They grabbed the lead with a run in the top of the sixth. Bees down 5-4.

Bottom seven and the Bees blow up with five runs thanks to a Spencer Griffin two run home run, his third. Catcher Alexis Olmeda reached on a missed pop up. First baseman D. C. Arendas singled to short. Fitzsimons walked. Shortstop Michael Stefanic reached on an error by Whitecaps shortstop Wenceel Perez. Olmeda scores. Arendas scores. Bees up 9-5, and that is how it ended.

