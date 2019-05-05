Bees Take Series with 9-5 Victory
May 5, 2019 - Midwest League (MWL) - Burlington Bees News Release
The Bees scored four in the bottom of the second. The Bees scored five in the bottom of the seventh. The Bees win 9-5.
Burlington took the third game of the three game set and two of three from West Michigan. They end the first half swing against eastern division team with 4-2 record.
Burlington trailed 1-0 heading into the bottom of the second. With two out, Bees' DH Connor Fitzsimons drew a base on balls. Shortstop Michael Stefanic ditto. Second baseman Kevin Maitan lined a single to center scoring Fitzsimons. Left fielder Nonie Williams singled to left. Stefanic and Maitan score. Right fielder Francisco Del Valle singles to center. Williams score. Bees up 4-1.
West Michigan answered with three runs of their own in the top of the third and the game was knotted at 4. They grabbed the lead with a run in the top of the sixth. Bees down 5-4.
Bottom seven and the Bees blow up with five runs thanks to a Spencer Griffin two run home run, his third. Catcher Alexis Olmeda reached on a missed pop up. First baseman D. C. Arendas singled to short. Fitzsimons walked. Shortstop Michael Stefanic reached on an error by Whitecaps shortstop Wenceel Perez. Olmeda scores. Arendas scores. Bees up 9-5, and that is how it ended.
• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...
Midwest League Stories from May 5, 2019
- Locos Celebrate Cinco de Mayo with 7-5 Victory - Lansing Lugnuts
- Snappers Drop Series Finale in Lansing - Beloit Snappers
- Chiefs Win 11-3 Sunday, Martinez Tosses Perfect Frame - Peoria Chiefs
- Bojarski Hits for Cycle in Loss - West Michigan Whitecaps
- Bees Take Series with 9-5 Victory - Burlington Bees
- Picantes Blank Cougars, 4-0 - Lake County Captains
- LumberKings Fall in Series Finale with Cubs - Clinton LumberKings
- Cubs Snap Skid and Beat Clinton 3-2 in Series Finale - South Bend Cubs
- Sands Sends Kernels to Victory - Cedar Rapids Kernels
- Cougars Strand 11 in Shutout Loss - Kane County Cougars
- Winning Ways Continue - Great Lakes Loons
- Wisconsin Misses Opportunities in 4-1 Loss to Loons - Wisconsin Timber Rattlers
- Dragons Fall in Cedar Rapids to Close Road Trip, 4-0 - Dayton Dragons
- TinCaps Late Rally Comes Up a Little Short - Fort Wayne TinCaps
- Bowling Green Hot Rods Game Notes - Bowling Green Hot Rods
- Bandits Record Sixth Consecutive Win by Beating Fort Wayne 4-3 in Extras - Quad Cities River Bandits
- TinCaps Game Notes: May 5 vs. Quad Cities (Game 29) - Fort Wayne TinCaps
- Dayton Dragons GameDay for Sunday (3:05 EDT) - Dayton Dragons
- Captains Snap Losing Skid with Comeback Effort - Lake County Captains
- Lumberkings Strike Out 18 In 4-3 Victory - Clinton LumberKings
- Cougars Offense Shunned After First Inning - Kane County Cougars
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.