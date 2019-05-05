LumberKings Fall in Series Finale with Cubs

May 5, 2019 - Midwest League (MWL) - Clinton LumberKings News Release





CLINTON, IA - The Clinton LumberKings failed to complete a sweep of the South Bend Cubs, falling in the series finale 3-2 on Sunday afternoon. In a game mostly controlled by pitching, the Cubs (15-14) decided the contest on a D.J Artis eighth inning home run.

Clinton (15-13) received another strong starting effort with Alberto Guerrero turning in six strong innings. He allowed two runs, one earned, during his time out on four hits while walking three and striking out four and was given a no decision for his time out.

South Bend pushed across the game's first run in the first inning. Artis walked to open the game, moved to third on a Cole Roederer single, and then scored on an RBI ground out from Andy Webber.

The LumberKings answered the opening frame run with a two-run rally in the bottom of the second. Sean Reynolds walked to open the inning and scored two batters later on a Marcos Rivera RBI single. The rally was capped on an RBI ground out by Samuel Castro - which proved to be the final run of the day for Clinton.

Guerrero protected the one run lead until the fifth when a Castro throwing error allowed for Delvin Zinn to score and tie the game at two.

Sean Guenther (0-1) followed Guerrero with two innings of relief but was hung with the loss. He surrendered just two hits during his time out but his one blemish came in the eighth inning on a D.J. Artis home run.

Jack Peterson (2-1) earned the win for South Bend with three shutout innings of shutout relief work. Only two base runners reached against him, two hits, while he struck out three.

The LumberKings will now hit the road for a nine-game road trip starting in Dayton on Monday night. Clinton will throw right-handed pitcher George Soriano (0-2, 5.50) while the Dragons will counter with righty Lyon Richardson (0-3, 7.08). Fans looking to listen to the game can hear Erik Oas on the call at 100.3 FM WCCI and online at lumberkings.com via the tunein radio ap at 5:45 p.m. with the pregame show.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from May 5, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.