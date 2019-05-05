Snappers Drop Series Finale in Lansing

LANSING, MI - In the series finale and final game of this six-game road trip, the Beloit Snappers fell to the Lansing Lugnuts by a final score of 7-5 in a comeback attempt. Beloit had a huge 5-run inning in the sixth, but unfortunately, it was not enough to earn the win tonight.

Lansing would do all of their damage between the first and fifth inning, collecting all of their 7 runs, which would be all the Lugnuts would need. After a big four run second inning, the Lugnuts would tack on a run in the third and two in the fifth to take 7-0 lead after 5 complete.

However, Beloit would do their best to make a comeback in the contest plating 5 runs in the sixth to cut the deficit to just 2.

The sixth inning fun would start with a one-out walk to Snappers shortstop, Marcos Brito, and then the Snappers would rally off four straight hits to get on the scoreboard and do some damage.

Following Brito, Lester Madden and Payton Squier would both single into the outfield to load the bases for Beloit with just one out. Then, Ryan Gridley would hit a sharp single to centerfield to plate Marcos Brito and the Snappers first run of the game.

Just one batter later, Nick Osborne would lace a double to centerfield that cleared the bases and cut the Snappers deficit to just 3 runs at the time. However, the Snappers were not done, as after Osborne moved up on the throw, Cobie Vance would hit a sacrifice fly that would plate Osborne and finish the scoring for the Snappers in the sixth, now trailing 7-5.

The Snappers offense would struggle to get going again in the ballgame, as Beloit would only get one hit and one runner in the final three innings of the game, ultimately falling 7-5.

Angello Infante, freshly called up to Beloit today, got the start for the Snappers and had a little bit of a bumpy ride. In his debut, Infante ended up surrendering 6 earned runs, 7 runs total, while striking out 2 and giving up 8 hits.

The bullpen held strong from there, throwing a scoreless 3.2 innings between Wandisson Charles and Brandon Withers. The duo gave up just 3 total hits, while striking out 2 and kept the Snappers hopes alive heading into the final innings by putting some zeroes on the scoreboard.

The Snappers will return home tomorrow to begin a six-game homestand starting with the Lake County Captains tomorrow at 6:30 for Monster Deal Monday presented by WCLO/WJVL Radio. Bryce Conley is slated to get the start tomorrow with Adam Reuss scheduled to follow the right- hander against the Captains.

