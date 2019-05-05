Dayton Dragons GameDay for Sunday (3:05 EDT)

May 5, 2019 - Midwest League (MWL) - Dayton Dragons News Release





Sunday, May 5, 2019 l Game # 29

Veterans Memorial Stadium l Cedar Rapids, Iowa l 3:05 p.m. (EDT)

Radio: Fox Sports 980 WONE

Dayton Dragons (10-18) at Cedar Rapids Kernels (12-16)

RH James Marinan (1-2, 5.48) vs. RH Cole Sands (0-0, 2.37)

Today's Game: The Dayton Dragons (affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds) meet the Cedar Rapids Kernels (affiliate of the Minnesota Twins) in the last game of a three-game series. This is also the finale of a six-game road trip for the Dragons. Dayton on the Road Trip: 2-3.

Streaks: The Dragons have won two straight games after losing the previous six.

Last Game: Saturday: Dayton 4, Cedar Rapids 2. Jonathan Willems lined a two-run double to the left field fence with two outs in the seventh inning to break a 2-2 tie. Dragons relievers Eduardo Salazar (W) and Connor Bennett (Sv) combined for four scoreless innings. Reniel Ozuna had an RBI single and Jay Schuyler drove in a run with a sacrifice fly.

Team Notes

With a win today, the Dragons would earn their first road series sweep since they won three straight at Burlington, May 1-3, 2018.

The Dragons have won back-to-back wins for the first time since April 5-6 and for the second time in 2019.

The Dragons have clinched their first road series victory since July 21-23, 2018 at Beloit when they won two-of-three.

The Dragons are 7-1 when holding the opponent to three runs or less.

The Dragons have committed just one error in five games on the road trip (throwing error by the pitcher on Wednesday-game two).

Dragons pitchers have allowed four runs or less in three straight games for the first time in 2019. Winning 4-3 and 4-2 over the last two games, the five combined runs allowed is the fewest the Dragons have given up in back-to-back games in 2019.

Individual Notes

Jay Schuyler over his last 10 games: 11 for 33 (.333) with eight runs batted in. He is batting a team-leading .303.

Miguel Hernandez is 6 for 18 on the road trip, batting .333 to lead the team.

Upcoming Probable Pitchers (Game times are Dayton time) (All games on WONE 980 AM and www.daytondragons.com)

Monday, May 6 (7:00 p.m.): Clinton LH Manuel Rodriguez (1-1, 4.64) at Dayton RH Lyon Richardson (0-3, 7.08)

Tuesday, May 7 (7:00 p.m.): Clinton RH Humberto Mejia (2-0, 2.81) at Dayton RH Jared Solomon (0-1, 4.58)

Wednesday, May 8 (7:00 p.m.): Clinton TBA at Dayton RH Ricky Salinas (0-0, 4.50)

