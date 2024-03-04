Checkers Recall Zach Uens from Everblades

Zach Uens is heading back to the Queen City, as the blue liner has been assigned from the ECHL to Charlotte.

Uens, 22, ranks fourth among Everblades defenseman with 15 points (2g, 13a) in 45 ECHL games this season.

A fourth-round pick by Florida in 2020, Uens has appeared in two games for Charlotte this season - most recently on Nov. 10. In his pro career the Merrimack product has posted four points (1g, 3a) in 27 AHL games for the Checkers and 19 points (5g, 14a) in 80 ECHL games for the Everblades.

Coming off a three-game road trip, the Checkers are preparing for a six-game home stand that begins Friday against the Hershey Bears.

