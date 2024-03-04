Monsters Snap Griffins Point Streak with 5-3 Win

March 4, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Cleveland Monsters News Release







CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Monsters beat the Grand Rapids Griffins 5-3 on Monday night at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. With the win, the Monsters are now 33-16-3-3 and are currently in first place in the AHL's North Division standings.

The Griffins grabbed the only goal in the first period from Jonatan Berggren on the power play at 3:53 leaving the Monsters trailing 1-0 after 20 minutes. Mikael Pyyhtia recorded a tally at 8:39 of the middle frame with an assist from Owen Sillinger to tie the game. Brendan Gaunce pushed Cleveland ahead 2-1 with a marker at 14:41 off a feed from Carson Meyer. Roman Ahcan added a goal of his own at 17:58 with helpers from Cameron Butler and Stanislav Svozil, but Grand Rapids' Matt Luff responded with a tally at 18:28 to send Cleveland to the final intermission leading 3-2. The Griffins started the final frame with a goal from Dominik Shine at 3:04, but Trey Fix-Wolansky answered with a tally at 8:38 assisted by Sillinger and Marcus Bjork to put the Monsters back in the lead. Gaunce added an insurance empty-net marker at 19:05 to secure the 5-3 win for Cleveland.

Cleveland's Pavel Cajan made 40 saves for the win while Grand Rapids' Michael Hutchinson stopped 24 shots in defeat.

The Monsters travel to visit the Laval Rocket on Friday, March 8, at 7:00 p.m. at Place Bell. Follow the games with full coverage on FOX Sports 1350 'The Gambler', AHLTV and the Monsters Hockey Network.

Stay up to date on all Monsters news with the Monsters Mobile App presented by University Hospitals available to download at the Apple Store or Google Play Store. Be sure to follow the Monsters on X, Facebook, Instagram and TikTok.

Scoring:

1st 2nd 3rd OT SO Final

CLE 0 3 2 - - 5

GR 1 1 1 - - 3

Shots/Special Teams:

Shots PP PK PIM

CLE 29 0/1 2/3 8 min / 4 inf

GR 43 1/3 1/1 4 min / 2 inf

Goaltenders:

Goaltender Outcome Saves GA Record

CLE Cajan W 40 3 6-6-3

GR Hutchinson L 24 5 13-9-3

Cleveland Record: 33-16-3-3, 1st North Division

Grand Rapids Record: 27-16-6-3, 2nd Central Division

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from March 4, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.