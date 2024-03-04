IceHogs Weekly: Two Dramatic Wins for Hogs Extends Win Streak to Five Games

The Rockford IceHogs took down two of the hottest teams in the AHL last weekend with victories over Milwaukee and Grand Rapids, and now the team gears up to face off against the Chicago Wolves on Saturday. The Hogs have won five straight games, and are now just two points out of third place in the Central Division.

Catch up on the thrilling weekend, and get ready for the matchup ahead with the latest edition of IceHogs Weekly!

4-2 Win @ Milwaukee

5-4 OTW @ Grand Rapids

Saturday, March 9 @ Chicago

Numbers to Know

Rockford has a five-game win streak. The longest win streak of the season.

Brett Seney has a four-game point streak with three goals and six assists.

Rem Pitlick he has ten points (5G, 5A) in just eight games since joining the IceHogs.

UPCOMING HOME GAMES

March 16 - First Responders Night, Ticket + 2 Drinks for $20

Get a ticket and two drink tickets(good for beer, soft drinks, or water) for just $20. It's also First Responders Appreciation Night, presented by JM Construction. The Rockford IceHogs and JM Construction are proud to honor our local first responders by providing a free ticket to first responders along with a discounted ticket rate for any additional tickets needed.

March 17 - St. Paddy's Specialty Jersey Live Auction/Family Pack Day

The IceHogs will wear specialty St. Patrick's themed jerseys, presented by Insurance King with media partner B103, and fans will have the opportunity to bid on the jerseys in our live postgame auction and get the player-worn jerseys right off the players' backs!

Players will also sign the jerseys and pose for photos with the auction winners. All proceeds from the live auction will benefit the IceHogs Community Fund.

March 23 - Steve Martinson Ring of Honor Induction + Huskies & Hogs Night

Former IceHogs Coach Steve Martinson will be on hand at the BMO Center to be honored as the third inductee into the IceHogs Ring of Honor, presented by BMO with media partner 13 WREX. Martinson led the IceHogs to the team's one and only league title in 2007 when he coached Rockford to a Colonial Cup Championship in the UHL.

Hog Talk: Episode 10 - Mike Hardman

IceHogs forward Mike Hardman chats about his resurgent season, along with his path through hockey, his roommate situation...and more!

The IceHogs have won five games in a row and eight of their last ten.

Rockford is just one game (two points) behind the Texas Stars in the Central Division Standings. The Hogs have 55 points while the Stars have 57.

Before Saturday night's game against Grand Rapids, the Hogs allowed three goals or fewer in 12 games, holding opponents to an average of 2.08 goals per game during the stretch.

With a win against the Milwaukee Admirals, the IceHogs ended Milwaukee's 15-game win streak at UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena.

Rockford's five-game win streak is the longest this season. The Hogs have won four straight on two previous occasions.

Brett Seney leads the team with 43 points (17G, 26A) after a two-point night on Saturday against Grand Rapids.

Brett Seney is currently on a four-game point streak and a three-game multipoint streak. He has three goals and six assists in his last four games.

David Gust, Rockford's second-leading scorer with 34 points (12G, 22A), has missed the last six games while in concussion protocol.

Rem Pitlick has ten points (5G, 5A) in eight games averaging 1.25 goals a game with Rockford since his assignment from Chicago. Pitlick was traded from the Pittsburgh organization to the Blackhawks on Jan. 6.

Rem Pitlick is on a four-game point streak with four goals and four assists.

Lukas Reichel has recorded five assists in his first six games with the IceHogs since joining the team from the Chicago Blackhawks on February 19.

Mike Hardman and Brett Seney lead the team with 17 goals.

Goaltender Jaxson Stauber has now won five straight games. His recent run marks the first time this season that an IceHogs goaltender has won five in a row.

During Jaxson Stauber's five-game win streak, he sports a 2.22 goals-against average and a .926 save percentage.

The Hogs have power-play goals in six of their last nine games, including one on Saturday against Grand Rapids. Rockford's season percentage is 18.3% to rank 18th in the AHL.

In the last 19 games, the Hogs have only allowed five power-play goals in 57 shorthanded opportunities and are 91.2% on the kill in that span. Rockford's PK ranks 11th in the league at 83.6 %.

Player Profile

# 20 Rem Pitlick

Rem Pitlick joined the IceHogs on Feb.16 after being traded from the Pittsburgh Penguins to the Chicago Blackhawks on Jan. 6. He was drafted in the third round by the Nashville Predators in 2016. Pitlick played with the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins this season and in 32 games he recorded 24 points (8G, 16 A). In his first eight games with the IceHogs, he has ten points (5G, 5A).

