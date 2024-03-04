Texas Stars Sign Defenseman Cody Haiskanen to Tryout
March 4, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Texas Stars News Release
CEDAR PARK, Texas - The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, announced today the club has signed defenseman Cody Haiskanen to a professional tryout from the ECHL's Idaho Steelheads. Additionally, the Stars released defenseman Michael Prapavessis from his tryout.
Haiskanen, 26, has compiled 13 points (2-11=13) in 28 games for the Steelheads this season, while earning two previous AHL tryout opportunities with Ontario and San Jose. The Fargo, North Dakota native played 18 games for the Reign, recording three points (1-2=3) from early December to early February. He then played four games for the Barracuda at the end of February.
As a rookie in 2022-23, Haiskanen posted 29 points (5-24)) and a +53 rating for Idaho in helping the Steelheads to the best record in the ECHL. Prior to turning pro, he spent five seasons at Cornell University, where he was a teammate of fellow Stars forward Ben Berard.
Prapavessis will return to the ECHL's Toledo Walleye after appearing in two games for Texas last weekend.
Texas returns home Friday and Saturday to host the San Jose Barracuda at 7:00 p.m. both nights at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park. Tickets are on sale at texasstars.com/tickets.
