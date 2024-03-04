Colorado's Tanner Kero Named Howies Hockey Tape/AHL Player of the Week

March 4, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) News Release







SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League announced today that Colorado Eagles forward Tanner Kero has been selected as the Howies Hockey Tape/AHL Player of the Week for the period ending March 3, 2024.

Kero recorded four goals, three assists and a plus-7 rating in four road games for Colorado last week.

In Abbotsford on Tuesday night, Kero notched a goal and an assist to help the Eagles to a 5-2 victory. He scored again in a 4-3 overtime victory over the Canucks on Wednesday before registering the first four-point game of his career on Friday, picking up two goals and two assists as Colorado erased a four-goal deficit and defeated Calgary, 5-4.

Kero has recorded 11 goals and 19 assists for 30 points in 50 games for Colorado this season, and is tied for the team lead in plus/minus with a plus-16 rating. The ninth-year pro from Hancock, Mich., has played 393 games in the AHL with Colorado, Texas, Utica and Rockford, totaling 105 goals and 166 assists for 271 points.

Originally signed by the Chicago Blackhawks as a free agent out of Michigan Tech, Kero has played 134 games in the NHL with Chicago and Dallas, notching 11 goals and 24 assists for 35 points. He joined the Eagles as a free agent on July 18, 2023.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from March 4, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.