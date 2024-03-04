Capitals Loan Forward Pierrick Dubé to Hershey

March 4, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hershey Bears News Release







(Hershey, PA) - The Washington Capitals, the National Hockey League affiliate of the Hershey Bears, have loaned forward Pierrick Dubé to Hershey. The announcement was made by Washington president and general manager Brian MacLellan.

Dubé, 23, has scored 34 points (24g, 10a) over 50 games with the Bears this season. His 24 goals lead the club and rank tied for fourth in the AHL. The Lyon, France native is tied for first on the team in game-winning goals (6), ranks second on the club in power-play goals (7), and sits fifth on the club in points.

Dubé made his NHL debut with the Capitals on Feb. 24 at Florida and appeared in three games with Washington during his first NHL recall. The undrafted free agent signed a two-year, two-way entry level contract with the Capitals on July 2, 2023, after recording 32 points (16g, 16a) in 44 games with the Laval Rocket of the AHL last season.

Prior to making his professional debut in 2021-22, Dubé recorded 149 points (75g, 74a) in 219 career games in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) with the Quebec Remparts, Chicoutimi Saguenéens, and Shawinigan Cataractes, including a career-high 45 points (19g, 26a) in 56 games with Quebec in 2019-20.

The Bears continue the 2023-24 season, presented by Penn State Health, when they visit the Charlotte Checkers on Friday, March 8 at Bojangles' Coliseum at 7 p.m. Hershey returns home to host the Syracuse Crunch on Saturday, March 16 at 7 p.m. at GIANT Center for GIANT Pennant Night. The first 5,000 fans in attendance will receive a Bears pennant, courtesy of GIANT. Purchase tickets for the game.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from March 4, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.