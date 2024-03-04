Wranglers Respond Against Eagles

Back in the win column.

The Wranglers put forth a spirited effort on Sunday afternoon, skating to a 3-1 win against the Colorado Eagles at the Scotiabank Saddledome.

Ben Jones scored his 18th goal of the season, Adam Klapka recorded a goal and a fight, while Brett Sutter added some insurance late for the Wranglers.

Oscar Dansk was solid between the pipes, turning aside 46 of 47 shots for the win.

The Wranglers took advantage of a powerplay late in the first period, taking the lead at 18:31 when Matt Coronato stepped into the high slot and ripped a shot on net that redirected off Jones and in.

Things got chippy at 15:41 when Adam Klapka dropped the mitts with Dalton Smith for a heavyweight scrap.

A hard hit on Coronato at center ice led to a tough tilt as Matt Wedman stepped in and dropped the gloves with Peter Holland at the 1:23 mark of the second period.

Mark Duarte put on a defensive display that helped weather the storm as the Eagles were pressing late in the period.

Dansk made 14-saves in the middle frame to keep the one-goal lead intact for the Wranglers through 40 minutes.

The Eagles cut into the lead late in the third period with a goal from Riley Tufte at the 18:00 mark, however, with the net empty at the Colorado end, Sutter notched his sixth goal of the season to seal it for the Wranglers.

