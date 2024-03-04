Monsters Sign Goaltender Brett Brochu to PTO Contract

CLEVELAND - The AHL's Cleveland Monsters, top affiliate of the NHL's Columbus Blue Jackets, announced Monday that the Monsters signed goaltender Brett Brochu to a professional tryout (PTO) contract. In 16 appearances for the ECHL's Fort Wayne Komets this season, Brochu went 6-8-1 with one shutout, a 2.76 GAA and .920 S%.

A 6'0", 176 lb. left-catching native of Belle River, ON, Brochu, 21, went 0-1-0 with a 5.00 GAA and .861 S% in one career AHL appearance, a 5-2 road loss to the Hershey Bears in which Brochu stopped 31 of the 36 shots he faced for the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins on May 16, 2021. Prior to his professional career, Brochu went 89-34-4 with six shutouts, a 2.67 GAA and .910 S% in 132 appearances for the OHL's London Knights spanning three seasons from 2019-20 and 2021-23. Brochu was named to the OHL's 2022-23 Second All-Star Team, 2021-22 First All-Star Team and 2019-20 First All-Rookie Team. Brochu also garnered OHL Goaltender of the Year honors in 2021-22.

