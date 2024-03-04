Amerks Honoring All Local Hometown Heroes with a Badge Day Celebration March 10

(Rochester, NY) - The Rochester Americans are celebrating all those who proudly wear a badge in service to the Rochester community at the team's Badge Day, presented by Advantage Federal Credit Union, on Sunday, March 10 when they host the Utica Comets at 4:05 p.m. at The Blue Cross Arena.

"Honoring those we affectionately call our Hometown Heroes is an opportunity to show our immense gratitude and appreciation for all that they do in serving our community," said Amerks Interim Vice President of Business Operations, Chad Buck. "The work they do and the countless sacrifices they make every day are immeasurable and the Amerks organization is truly grateful."

"One of Advantage's core values over the years has been to make sure we do the right thing for our members and our employees," said Jeff Bocach, president and CEO of Advantage Federal Credit Union. "Supporting first responders, those that support us every day, is a reflection of that core value. Thank you for all you do for our community."

The Amerks are honoring all first responders and frontline workers, including police officers, fire fighters, doctors, nurses, and emergency medical technicians, as well as the Boy and Girl Scouts of Rochester.

As part of the day's celebration, the Amerks are offering all Hometown Heroes and military personnel one complimentary ticket to their game against the Comets with additional tickets for family and friends available for up to 25% off the box office rate.

Eligible Hometown Heroes can claim their complimentary tickets online by visiting www.amerks.com/herotickets and entering in passcode "HERO".

