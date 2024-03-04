Henderson Silver Knights Announce Plans for Star Wars Knight

HENDERSON - The Henderson Silver Knights announced today plans for Star Wars Knight on Saturday, Mar. 9. The Silver Knights will take on the Abbotsford Canucks at 3 p.m. PT at The Dollar Loan Center. The first 3,000 fans in attendance will receive a free Light Sword. Please note, no outside light swords or toy weapons will be permitted on the venue grounds. For a full list of prohibited items, click here.

Fans are encouraged to arrive early for activations on the Sam & Ash Tiltyard. Padawan Training hosted by the Saber Guild will start at 1 p.m. PT. A live DJ, interactive inflatables and games, and $3 beers will also be on the Sam & Ash Tiltyard.

Inside the building, limited edition Star Wars Knight merch and themed Star Wars food and beverage options will be available to purchase. Fan character actors from Star Wars Clubs of Southern Nevada will roam the concourse and be available for photo opportunities.

Silver Knights players will wear Star Wars themed jerseys during the game. Fans can bid on these jerseys during the game by visiting StarWarsKnight.givesmart.com or texting "StarWarsKnight" to 76278. The auction will begin at 5:45 p.m. PT and conclude at 9 p.m. PT that evening. Proceeds from this jersey auction will benefit the Vegas Fire and Rescue Charitable Association (VFRCA).

Limited single-game tickets for Star Wars Knight are still available. Click here to purchase. Fans who are unable to attend the game can listen on 1230 The Game.

