Rocket's Andersson Suspended for One Game
March 4, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) News Release
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League's Player Safety Committee today announced that Laval Rocket forward Lias Andersson has been suspended for one (1) game as a consequence of an interference incident in a game at Springfield on Mar. 2.
Andersson will miss Laval's game Wednesday (Mar. 6) vs. Syracuse.
