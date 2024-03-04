Reign Top Canucks, 2-1

March 4, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Ontario Reign News Release







Luke Rowe's first AHL goal came at the perfect time for the Ontario Reign (28-19-3-3), who used two third period tallies to come from behind and defeat the Abbotsford Canucks (28-19-4-2) by a 2-1 score Sunday night at Toyota Arena.

Rowe's strike came with 2:25 remaining in the third period to win the game for Ontario in his second professional contest, while the Reign's first goal came off the stick of Francesco Pinelli midway through the final period to pull the team even.

Date: March 3, 2024

Venue: Toyota Arena - Ontario, CA

1st 2nd 3rd Final ABB 0 1 0 1 ONT 0 0 2 2

Shots PP ABB 18 0/2 ONT 35 0/2

Three Stars -

1. Luke Rowe (ONT)

2. Francesco Pinelli (ONT)

3. Joe Hicketts (ONT)

W: Erik Portillo

L: Arturs Silovs

Next Game: Wednesday, March 6 vs. Abbotsford Canucks | 7:00 PM PST | Toyota Arena

Tickets for all Reign home games are available to purchase through axs.com and ontarioreign.com.

For all the latest news and updates, download the official Reign Mobile App and follow the Reign on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from March 4, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.