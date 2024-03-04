Evgeny Kuznetsov Joins Hershey Bears

(Hershey, PA) - The Washington Capitals, the National Hockey League affiliate of the Hershey Bears, have loaned forward Evgeny Kuznetsov to Hershey. The announcement was made by Washington's president and general manager, Brian MacLellan. Kuznetsov will report to Hershey and is expected to take part in Tuesday's practice at GIANT Center.

Kuznetsov, who was reinstated from the NHL/NHLPA Player Assistance Program and entered the follow-up phase of the player assistance program on March 2, was cleared to resume practicing. Kuznetsov will not be available to the media until he has been cleared to play.

Kuznetsov, 31, has played his entire 11-year NHL career with the Capitals, scoring 568 points (171g, 397a) in 723 games. He is a two-time NHL All-Star (2016, 2022), and this season with Washington, he has scored 17 points (6g, 11a) in 43 games.

He helped Washington to the 2018 Stanley Cup title, and that postseason, he led the NHL in playoff assists (20) and points (32). En route to the championship, Kuznetsov scored one of the biggest goals in Washington's franchise history, potting the Game 6 overtime-winner in the second round of the playoffs to help the Capitals advance past defending champion Pittsburgh.

Kuznetsov has scored 50 or more points seven times in his NHL career, tallied 70 or more points four times, and his best campaign came in an 83-point (27g, 56a) season in 2017-18. He's represented Russia in the IIHF World Championships six times, winning gold in 2012 and 2014, and bronze in 2016, 2017, and 2019. He also played for Russia in the 2016 World Cup of Hockey.

The native of Chelyabinsk, Russia was selected by the Capitals in the first round, 26th overall, in the 2010 NHL Draft. He has never played in the AHL, but in addition to his time with the Capitals, Kuznetsov has skated in 210 career Kontinental Hockey League games with Traktor Chelyabinsk, scoring 146 points (65g, 81a) and earning KHL All-Star nods twice (2012, 2013).

Kuznetsov will wear #92 for Hershey.

